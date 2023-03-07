CONWAY — Even without paid parking up for discussion, residents found plenty to talk about at Monday's three-hour deliberative session, including the town sign ordinance, a revaluation and filling a $67,000 budget hole.
Selectmen had originally added $242,000 to the town’s proposed 2023 operating budget in order to fund a paid parking program, but last month, they asked the municipal budget committee to remove the money. which budgeteers did.
Even so, deliberative session attracted 110 registered voters to Loynd Auditorium. At deliberative session, voters can amend warrant articles to be voted on April 11.
After parking, the second most controversial issue has been the sign ordinance that the town is attempting to use against Leavitt’s Country Bakery sign mural and several murals at Settlers Green.
Normally, zoning articles are skipped over because they can’t be amended, but budgeteer Bill Marvel wanted to hear an explanation of petitioned Article 13, proposed by Settlers and designed to make its art and that of Leavitt’s legal.
Town Counsel Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office of Fryeburg, Maine, said that murals not visible from a public road and those whose “primary purpose” isn’t to advertise would be exempt.
Planning Board Chairman Ben Colbath, who works as a signmaker, spoke against Article 13.
“The sign ordinance adopted by the voting body of the town years ago is strict and is strict for a reason,” said Colbath.
“I believe it protects the natural beauty of the town. I think part of the intent of it years ago was that we want people looking at the trees and the mountains, we don’t want distractions with all the flags and neon and a lot of stuff that is banned by our sign ordinance.,” Colbath added.
Selectman Steve Porter agreed and said he wouldn’t want Conway to look like Ossipee, which has much looser standards.
No one spoke in favor of Article 13, though on social media Leavitt’s and Settlers seem to have broad support.
Voters at deliberative spent much time debating whether to change the town’s proposed 2023 operating budget of about $14 million.
Budgeteer Jim LeFebvre made a motion to cut $81,000 from the operating budget, which he said should come from a line item for doing a revaluation this year, which is a year earlier than required by state law.
“In my opinion, we are going to see a somewhat substantial decrease in property values over the course of the next year and I do not believe that any of our taxpayers who now face inflated valuation will benefit by such a move at this time,” said LeFebvre.
But others in the audience, including former town manager Tom Holmes, weren’t convinced about LeFebvre’s prediction. LeFebvre’s motion failed by a secret ballot vote of 60 no votes to 40 yes votes.
Articles 36-39 had to do with the town accepting private roads.
If the town passes one or all the articles, the town would have to buy a plow truck and hire a driver to service these roads.
Attendees didn’t seem to have much of a problem with accepting most of the roads, but a major topic of discussion centered around Article 39, which called for accepting Settlers Green Drive and the private Portions of Common Court.
The road would have to be brought to town standards before it’s accepted and the cost, $1.2 million, prorated over a decade would be borne by abutters.
“I don’t think the town should be in the business and set a precedent for starting to take over commercial roads,” said resident Amy Snow. “To me, that’s a driveway to Old Navy and all the other stores on that side of Settlers Green.”
Resident Mark Hounsell asked how the $1.2 million figure was arrived at, to which Deputy Town Manager Paul DegliAngeli quipped: “From a Magic 8 Ball.”
The real answer, he said, was $1.2 million is how much a construction company said it would cost to bring the road up to snuff along with adjustments for inflation. He said abutters would pay the $1.2 million over a decade. If the abutters don’t want to pay, then the town doesn’t take the road. If the abutters fail to make the promised payments, then the town takes their land.
Budgeteer Stacy Sand added, “I think the other point (why the budget committee opposed the article) was that we typically accept roads before they’ve been brought up to the town standards.”
Budgeteer Bob Drinkhall said that if the town accepts Settlers Green Drive and more of Common Court, it would be responsible for plowing and routine maintenance.
Selectmen John Colbath and Carl Thibodeau defended their recommendations to accept the road.
Colbath said he anticipates the road will see more and more public use in the future.
“All of those people who say they don’t use it are going to show up on the opening day of Market Basket,” which is on the road, said Colbath.
Thibodeau added the town already owns 75 percent of Common Court so it would be logical to take the whole thing. “I would have to estimate that Settlers Green probably pays somewhere between five and 12 times the amount of taxes of any of the residential developments that are being asked to take over their roads here tonight,” said Thibodeau. “So I couldn’t see any reason to deny that request.”
Then North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon made a motion to increase the budget by about $67,000 to be borne by all non-precinct voters.
Even though there are five independent fire districts/precincts in Conway, there are still places in town that are not in a district or precinct that the town has to contract with North Conway to cover.
The $67,000 was needed to meet the town’s obligation. After lengthy discussion, voters added in the money.
Budgeteer Ellin Leonard wondered why all the bureaucracy is necessary in the first place.
“I have lived here coming up on 19 years, and no one has ever given me a satisfactory answer to why we have five fire departments, and half the town is still not part of one of those fire departments,” said Leonard. “It makes absolutely no sense to me.”
