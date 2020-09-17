CONWAY — Today, the Kennett High Eagles field hockey team will get the honor of hosting the first athletic contest at home since last fall, facing off against rival Berlin at 4 p.m.
It also will be Senior Day, in a new wrinkle to the schedule that Athletic Director Neal Weaver has encouraged: Coaches should plan their senior recognition games early in the season, in case a spike in the pandemic leads to a premature end to an already shortened season.
During a normal year, most Kennett teams would have two to five regular season contests under their belts by now.
But the start to interscholastic competition was delayed due to COVID-19 safety precautions.
One upshot of the shortened schedule is a decrease in opponents. To minimize long travel times on buses, and to encourage competition from adjacent communities, the Eagles will keep traditional Division II rivals of Kingswood and Plymouth, and add games against smaller schools from northern New Hampshire, including Inter-Lakes, Newfound, Belmont and regular Division III foe, Berlin.
Weaver said that only two Kennett teams will travel south of the Lakes Region to compete: the golf team, which began its season on the road at St. Thomas on Tuesday, and KHS football, which treks to Dover for a strong divisional matchup against St. Thomas on Oct. 16.
The Conway School Board unanimously approved Kennett participation in all New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association-sponsored sports at its last meeting, and Weaver reported strong turnouts of registered KHS athletes, with totals of 55 for football, 34 for field hockey, 31 for boys’ soccer, 31 for field hockey, 11 male and 20 female cross-country runners, 30 for girls’ soccer, 22 for mountain biking and 21 for golf, as of this Thursday. These 255 athletes represent 38 percent of the on-campus students participating in interscholastic sports.
While a few board members expressed some concerns, Extra-Curricular Board Committee Chair Michelle Cappozoli said, “We need to balance the physical health and mental health” of student-athletes.
Committee member Randy Davison added that athletic participation is an integral part of student growth and correlates highly with all-around school success.
Weaver went over the stringent protocols coaches and players are following in order to participate in their chosen sport as safely as possible.
At arrival for training, each athlete is temperature screened and asked COVID clearance questions before proceeding to designated socially distanced spaces for their equipment.
Summer and preseason training progressed through phases that limited early training to purely conditioning activities, and individual skill training with social distancing. Since these phases progressed without incident, Kennett teams may now train in competitive environments where athletes are within 6 feet of one another.
The most contentious issue school board members tackled was how to handle spectators.
Weaver outlined Kennett’s plan to allow only four adult parents or relatives of KHS team members in attendance for home contests.
Board member Joe Mosca took exception to treating visiting spectators differently from home fans.
Co-curricular committee members and Weaver explained that some trade-offs are necessary to achieve the ultimate goal: to allow the athletes to play.
The final vote regarding spectator policy passed 6-1 as presented, with Mosca dissenting.
Weaver expressed that parental support has been “very, very cooperative so far; the support has been outstanding.”
At the school board’s next meeting, set for Sept. 28, there may be a motion to ease restrictions and increase allowable crowd attendees if things go well in the early season.
Conversely, if crowd management is problematic, tighter restrictions or no fans at all may become the policy.
For home game spectators, Weaver asks the following protocols be respected:
1) Take your temperature and review COVID health screening questions before attending. Do not attend if in any doubt.
2) Face mask covering will be required, even though most events are outdoors.
3) Social distancing will be expected; family members of same cohort groups may gather together.
4) Hand washing before and during games is expected as needed; KHS will provide numerous hand sanitizer stations.
5) Be aware that bathroom access will NOT be available.
Many NH athletic directors anticipate a proliferation of local TV coverage, live-streaming and sharing of game tapes to help fans follow their favorite home teams and athletes.
As each school is developing its own protocols, Weaver will send out to athletes’ parents, well in advance, whether visiting fans will be accommodated at their athletes’ away events.
For full schedules of all Kennett Eagle fall sports teams, go to khsmwv.com, click on Athletics, then the Fall Sport of your choice, then onto the appropriate schedule (varsity, JV, etc.). Note that many schedules posted on nhiaa.org are incomplete or inaccurate.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association currently plans to hold open state championship playoff tournaments in all fall sports.
For participating teams, these games could involve extensive travel well beyond each teams’ region of regular season games.
Weaver anticipates teams will be required to declare intent to participate (or not) in the playoffs two weeks in advance of the tourney’s start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.