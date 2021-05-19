TAMWORTH — SAU 13 has begun its search for a successor to Schools Superintendent Meredith Nadeau. The position is being advertised at a starting salary of $110,000-$125,000, and the search committee has set a tight timeline for applicants.
The search committee, made up of members of each of the Freedom, Madison and Tamworth school boards; the principals from Freedom Elementary School, Madison Elementary and K.A. Brett School; and a representative from the SAU 13 office, set an application deadline of May 28.
“Our goal is to have someone in place by July 1,” said Jack Waldron, chair of the Freedom and SAU 13 Joint Board. “That may be a tall order, but we’re going to try. It is possible that we may end up with an interim superintendent.”
Nadeau gave her notice as SAU 13 superintendent May 10 after accepting a similar position at SAU 21, based in Hampton, which is closer to her home in Lee.
The SAU 13 Joint Board accepted Nadeau’s resignation via Zoom at a special meeting on May 11.
Nadeau said a prime reason for working closer to home is that it will allow her to spend more time with her family. “The pandemic, and then the drive through the pandemic when my kids are at home (remote learning most of the past school year) made it tough,” she said.
The commute from Lee to Tamworth is 75 minutes long, while Nadeau’s new commute to Hampton will be about 25 minutes.
Nadeau will be heading up a much larger district. SAU 21 encompasses the preK-8 North Hampton School, which has 360 students; the K-8 Lincoln Ackerman School in Hampton, with 210 students; the K-4 Seabrook Elementary School, grades 5-8 Seabrook Middle School; the K-8 Barnard School in South Hampton; and Winnacunnet High School in Hampton, a 9-12 school with an enrollment of 1,120 students
According to the state Department of Education for the 2020-21 school year, Nadeau was earning $126,417. The salary for the superintendent in SAU 21 ias listed at $155,000.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard is listed with a salary of $135,061.
The job description posted on the SAU 13 website says, in part: “In the process of educating, there must be an expectation of excellence coming from the top down, as well as from the bottom up. Our search for a superintendent focuses on bringing that expectation into our schools. A strong superintendent will benefit the entire community.”
SAU 13 has an enrollment of about 675 students.
The post lists the strengths of the district as “Small class sizes and small communities; strong digital learning initiative (1:1 access to technology); dedicated staff and administration with a low turnover rate; strong community support and connection; and a safe small-town environment.”
The posting also lists two challenges: “Budgetary constraints resulting from reduction in-state aid and tuition contract for out of district middle school and high school students. Enrollment issues resulting from an aging New Hampshire population and fluctuating demographics.”
“Desired areas of expertise” are listed as: educational leadership that emphasizes curriculum, instruction and assessment; politically savvy; ability to understand and relate to small, rural towns and schools; strong communication skills and a financial acumen including alternative funding sources, such as grant procurement.
Qualifications include having a certificate of advanced graduate studies (CAGS) and/or doctorate; having five or more years of experience as a school principal and/or district level administrator; and having a superintendent certification or eligibility for certification in New Hampshire.
Before Nadeau’s arrival, SAU 13 went with an interim part-time superintendent in Kent Hemingway Jr. A longtime educator, Hemingway deferred his retirement by a year in July 2018 after former SAU 13 Superintendent Lou Goscinski left to become superintendent in York, Maine, after six years at the helm.
SAU 13, one of the smallest administrative units in the state, formed in 1991 after years of discussion among the towns about splitting with Conway and setting up their own administrative offices.
