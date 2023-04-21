solar

The solar array in Madison on the ball fields between the school and town hall. (RUSS LANOIE PHOTO)

By Russ Lanoie, Special to The Conway Daily Sun

MADISON — In 2014, voters in Madison established a citizen’s energy committee at town meeting. The committee first worked to bring weatherization to as many town buildings as possible before looking at the possibility of establishing the first municipal solar system in the Mount Washington Valley.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.