MADISON — In 2014, voters in Madison established a citizen’s energy committee at town meeting. The committee first worked to bring weatherization to as many town buildings as possible before looking at the possibility of establishing the first municipal solar system in the Mount Washington Valley.
At a following town meeting, voters approved a warrant article that authorized selectmen to enter into a lease agreement with a third party investor for renting a piece of town property for the purpose of the installation of a ground-mounted solar array.
The Madison solar 63-kilowatt array, consisting of 180 panels, was installed by Revision Energy behind the town ball field in July 2020. ReVision Energy had submitted a power purchase agreement acceptable to their investors, the committee and board of selectmen. No taxpayer money was spent by the town for the installation.
The projected savings for electricity is $1,000 annually (for the combined usage of town hall, highway and maintenance garages, historical society and transfer station).
As stated when the Madison Energy Committee concluded the project, there are long-term favorable cost savings for the town. Several years down the road, perhaps following the conclusion of the 2018 10-year school bond, the town can consider purchasing the photovoltaic system at a greatly reduced price. Once the purchase of the PV system investment is recovered, the town will be producing much of its electrical energy at little or no cost.
The projected average production for the array was 76,000 kilowatt hours of energy annually. However, after two full years of operation, the solar kWh production is exceeding this projection. In 2021, the production was 76,981, and for 2022 it was 79,839.
The 2021 cost savings for the electricity usage for the town buildings listed above was $1,000 as projected. But the cost savings for the electricity usage for 2022 exceeded projections for a total of $5,500. The cost of Eversource energy escalated from $.0886/kWh in Feb., 2022, to $.107/kWh, and in August up to $.226/kWh.
The town hedged the more than doubled increase in energy costs mid-year and saved almost enough to cover the 2022 electricity costs of the fire station and the library combined ($6,098). In summary for 2022, the extra solar production and the increased Eversource energy costs have produced an even more positive outcome for the town.
ReVision Energy of Maine and New Hampshire estimates this project will save Madison almost $370,000 over the 40-year lifespan of the system. So far, it appears that this figure is conservative given the extra solar production and increased Eversource rates.
Madison is fortunate to have had citizens committed to energy conservation and solar, especially Russ Dowd, who is the former general manager of the wood-powered Pine Tree Power of Tamworth, who understands the technology of power generation and the grid. Other members are a part of the solar-powered Tin Mountain Conservation Center of Albany’s valleywide Energy Team that has partnered with Window Dressers to provide low-cost energy saving inserts to households throughout the Mount Washington Valley. For more information on the Madison solar array, go to madison-nh.org.
