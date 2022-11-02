CONCORD — The N.H. Forest Protection Bureau recently awarded grants totaling $85,795 to local fire departments in 46 communities across the state to help them purchase items directly related to wildfire suppression including four departments in Carroll County.
These items include: personal protective equipment such as fire-resistant clothing, hard hats, headlamps and chainsaw chaps; water tanks for utility terrain vehicles; wildland fire pumps and light weight hose; hand tools, chainsaws and more.
Fire departments in these Carroll County towns got money: Effingham, Freedom, Tamworth and Tuftonboro.
“Volunteer Fire Assistance grants play a major role in helping New Hampshire fire departments outfit their firefighters with essential PPE and update their equipment,” said Chief Steven Sherman of the N.H. Forest Protection Bureau. “We are always excited to be able to help increase firefighter safety by improving access to key wildfire equipment at the local level.”
The Forest Protection Bureau works closely with local fire departments for wildfire prevention and suppression throughout the year, including through training programs.
New Hampshire averages 250 wildfires annually with 250 acres impacted. Local fire departments are usually the first responding fire fighters on scene at wildfires.
“Without the work of the local fire departments, we would not be able to effectively protect communities and our natural resources from wildfires,” added Sherman.
The Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant funds are provided by the U.S. Forest Service and in New Hampshire are administered by the Forest Protection Bureau. Fire departments in New Hampshire communities with a population of fewer than 10,000 are eligible to apply. For fiscal year 2023, fire departments were eligible to receive 50/50 matching funds up to $2,499.
For fiscal year 2023, grants were awarded to communities in all ten New Hampshire Counties.
The New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau is part of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ Division of Forests and Lands, which protects and promotes the value provided by trees, forests and natural communities.
To get more information about the Division of Forests and Lands and the work of its Forest Protection Bureau go to nh.gov/nhdfl or call (603) 271-2214.
