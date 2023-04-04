CONWAY — Seven candidates are running for one of the three three-year seats opening up on the Conway School Board. They are Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns. Voting is April 11 at the town garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Below are their candidate essays. They have been edited for space considerations. To read the longer essays, go to conwaydailysun.com. — Lloyd Jones
MICHAELA CLEMENT
• Why are you running?
I chose to run for school board because it’s an important part of our educational system, and we need people willing to step up. I have an important perspective to offer as a parent, community member and educator. I’m a good listener and I’m dedicated to providing a quality education for all students.
* What do you see as the three most important issues facing the school board over the next three years?
First, I think that we need to address the issues that have been causing discourse. There has been a black cloud hanging over our schools with this continued argument about closing a school, reducing staff and moving grades. It creates difficulties for our hard-working educators when they live in a constant state of flux. Understandably, we need to be fiscally responsible — I’m a taxpayer, too, and I feel the increased taxes as much as anyone else, but we need to figure out our community’s priorities, and the best way to execute that. We need to take a hard look at all the factors and make a decision about what is best educationally for our students.
Secondly, the board needs to look at how our students are faring. The pandemic impacted students across the world, but we need to look at our district students and figure out what their needs are here. Test scores are only one indicator of success and learning. We must adapt our curriculum and programs to meet the needs of our students. During a recent visit to Kennett High School, I was able to see firsthand some of the initiatives they are undertaking that give students the ability to learn and apply real-world skills. These are things that need to be shared with the community and not just students and parents.
Finally, I think there is a disconnect between what the school board expects, what the community expects, and what teachers and staff expect from our schools. The board will need to really listen to what the community is looking for, as they are the ones who elect the board and the staff in our schools. There appears to be a contentious feeling between the community and schools, and this directly affects our ability to encourage families to want to live and stay in our amazing community.
• Why do you think sending schools are exploring alternatives? Should we let them go as at least one school member has suggested or try to keep them?
It is telling that surrounding towns are considering such a change. We need to look at this objectively from multiple perspectives. Honest discussion is important and it is necessary to listen to what these towns are concerned about and address their concerns. This is an opportunity to learn about our school communities beyond our town borders. I don’t necessarily agree that we should just “let them go.’’ I think that after careful consideration these towns will make the decision they feel is best for their students and we need to respect that.
• What's your position on closing an elementary school?
I am not in favor of closing a school. From a strictly cost analysis perspective, I don’t think the savings would be great enough to warrant the negative impact on our students. I understand that our schools are not at their maximum capacity. To me, the maximum capacity is just that — the absolute maximum number of students that the buildings can safely house. I don’t think that is the ideal number of students to have in a school. I heard talk about unused space and too small classes. I have seen erroneous information spread in editorial letters. The negative impact of adding more students to classes, even just a few, is significant. Our students deserve the best that we have to offer them. One of the biggest draws is the small community schools and the family-like feeling that students and families appreciate.
MARK HOUNSELL
Being a member of a local school board is far and away the most difficult and challenging public position of the many offices that I have had the honor to hold. It is also the most thankless and at times the most frustrating job as well. Being a member of a local school board is not an elected office anyone should seek if by their nature they are a people pleaser. The reality is as a school board governs the affairs of the school district some people will be upset, while others are satisfied by the board’s decisions. Effective boards work together to do the right thing, that is not always the popular thing.
The job of creating acceptable budgets, providing well thought out programs and supporting optimum yielding facilities is hard work. As we work to provide safe and affordable schools it is important to recognize that there exist significant barriers that confront school boards.
The imposition of the longstanding and archaic SAU structure assures that it will be the state of New Hampshire who will determine what local boards are allowed to do and forbidden to do. Another hindrance is the New Hampshire School Board Association. This association writes many of the suggested school board policies for its members that are often adopted by local boards. There has not been sufficient resistance to either untenable state laws, rules and regulations, or the School Board Association’s influence on local school boards. I intend to work with the school board to provide such resistance as needed.
“The ongoing failure by state and federal governments to continue to impose unfunded mandates on local districts produces negative impacts and often denies students their constitutional right to a proper education.
Each school day parents send their families’ most precious personage, their children, off to a school setting. They rightly expect that their child will be safe and secure from all alarms while they are at school. By far and away the most important job of any local school board is to provide for the safety of all students. I want to be a part of this school board as we provide for both the physical safety of students and from the subtle threats to their maturation and well-being that sometimes materialize in inappropriate societal inculcations from zealous latitudinarians.
In order to accomplish this number one responsibility, as well as all other issues, the school board must demand discipline in the conduct of all school district employees and the students themselves. It is time to repeal the compulsory attendance law after the age of 16. To achieve a higher level of districtwide discipline it is imperative that the Conway School Board disciplines itself. There is a need to implement and follow strict parliamentary rules of order when the school board is in session. The bad habit of interrupting, talking over others with revealing negative postures and aggravating facial expressions during meetings must end. If the school board expects public acceptance of decisions that irritate some people it is essential that we model appropriate conduct in our deliberations.
As the next school board continues to consider facilities that could result in the closing of a schoolhouse, we must be complete in our understanding of the impacts of enrollment, student educational opportunities, budget savings as well as revenue derived from sending districts via current and continued and welcomed partnership that future negotiated tuition contracts would provide. Working together the board needs to complete the exercise of a robust facilities cost-benefit analysis. Currently, I am unconvinced that closing a school is in our best interest.
MIKE DIGREGORIO
• Why are you running?
I graduated from Kennett in 1980 and have been elected in Conway for most of my life. Because of that experience, I was appointed by the selectmen to fill the vacant position temporarily. Filling in since last fall has been an eye-opening experience. Because of policies put in place by the past leadership of the board, I feel the parents, staff and the community have been isolated or cut off. School staff and our parents need to have a more prominent voice in how we raise and educate our children and how we fix the issues within our system. I intend to change the policies which will allow that communication.
• What do you see as the three most important issues facing the school board over the next three years?
Lines of communication: As I said earlier, communication between school board, staff, students, parents and budget committee needs to be improved. The school can only be successful with everyone in the community working together. With the support of a new board, I will change the policies and open communication for parents, staff, our students and the community.
Budgets: The school budget is large and complicated. I have a proven track record of being fiscally conservative during budget season without cutting services. Working closely with staff, we reduced the tax rate in Conway Village from almost $5 per thousand to $1.89 per thousand within two years of being voted to the board of commissioners. I helped the town budget stay around one percent as a selectman and was able to be part of opening the new high school years ago with a reasonable increase considering we added 200,000 square feet of building to the district. With the help of Amy Snow and Mark Hounsell, I will use that experience and knowledge to tackle the services the students and staff need to increase scores and be successful.
Safety and security: Safety is a topic that always seems to go to the back burner in small towns. We all watch the news and see these tragic events taking place. Since being appointed and with the help from Homeland Security, I have already started working on changing policies to increase security for our children.
• Why do you think sending schools are exploring alternatives? Should we let them go as at least one school member has suggested or try to keep them?
The sending towns are exploring alternatives for three reasons. They want better results in education, they want to be heard when they speak and they want Conway to be as fiscally conservative as possible. People who think that reducing headcount from the sending towns would automatically reduce taxes need to understand that the sending towns pay quite a large percentage of the overall burden. Without them, Conway will pay the total amount. We must analyze the impact the sending towns leaving would have on the tax rate, test scores, and programs. Losing 200 students will significantly impact courses offered, especially in the arts, tech center, sports and AP classes.
• What's your position on closing an elementary school?
My first reaction is yes, we could close a school. However, I won’t commit to that until an accurate analysis has been done. I don’t make political promises very often, but I promise this will be a top priority for the incoming school board, and the conversation will be in front of the voters rather than behind the scenes.
MELANIE LEBEL
• Why are you running?
I am running for school board because I would love to see a well-balanced board with different perspectives and experiences. I hold my children to high expectations while prioritizing their mental and emotional health and that is something I take pride in. This is something that is missing in our school district. I would be an asset to the board because I live with the choices that the school board makes daily. In the past 10 years, my children have attended four out of five of our schools and we currently have our kids in three of them. I am an involved member of our community. Families want what is best for our children, their education, our pockets and our community. If I am elected, I will thoughtfully vote and push for what is best for our families and our community. We all need to work together to create better systems, programs and policies.
* What do you see as the three most important issues facing the school board over the next three years?
I believe the upcoming most important issues that the school board will be facing are the fluctuation of our population, the hiring of a new superintendent and deciding whether or not to close one of our beloved three elementary schools. There are new housing units being built. These are important current issues and events that the school board will need to consider when taking action and voting to make responsible future planning decisions that are imminent.
• Why do you think sending schools are exploring alternatives? Should we let them go as at least one school member has suggested or try to keep them?
Communication is key. Openly communicating with our sending towns would be a priority. Each of our sending towns cares about their children, their families and their financial well-being. When any contract like this is about to end, any of us in the same situation would explore our options to make sure that community members would be making the best choices for everyone involved.
From conversations I have had with “sending” parents, these are their current concerns: The rising costs in Conway; distance to travel vs. the available alternatives; not having equal opportunities for all younger student-athletes; decreasing test scores; and inconveniences for students being able to access their education because of being part of a separate SAU.
We can improve our contract terms with our sending schools. I speak for many when I say that we would love to see these kids stay in Conway. We certainly have the space for them! If they chose to stay, we need to work harder at creating better options for them. If these towns find better options elsewhere, I hope we will be able to acknowledge our deficits and create a better, more inclusive future.
• What's your position on closing an elementary school?
I don’t agree with closing a school in the next two years. It has been made clear that our families are willing to take on the extra cost right now to keep all three of our elementary schools open for very real reasons. If I am elected, I would like to support or be part of the committee that is concentrating on this issue. I would want to make sure that we have a data tracking plan that would be doing the following: acknowledging the effects of new housing units being built; keeping track of changes in student population in each of our schools; considering the decisions of our sending towns; building/lot sizes and occupancy capabilities; repair costs needed of each building; rent/lease/sale price for each considered building; cost of needed staff; how IEP (Individual Educational Plan) and 504 services, programs, groups, clubs, sports, guidance counselor services, extracurriculars and unified arts access will change; transportation changes and length of bus time; creation of a new plan for sense of community; and ample time to prepare for the transition.
Without all of this knowledge, data and having the proper plans in place, I will not support closing a school. I will advocate for exploring all options as a board and making the decisions that will best benefit our community.
JOE LENTINI
• Why are you running?
In addition to the regular work of the school board (which includes one union negotiation each year), there are many additional challenges coming up for the school board in the next few years. This includes the search for a new superintendent, tuition contracts and facility usage. I had been on the school board for nine years and chair for five years. I have the experience of having been on the negotiating teams for all the unions and the negotiating team for the tuition contracts. I know what is needed in these negotiations, and I have experience preparing for them in the past. In my last year on the board, I was on nine committees. I am able to hit the ground running.
* What do you see as the three most important issues facing the school board over the next three years?
As I said, in the previous question, the search for a new superintendent needs to start immediately. We need to advertise and attract candidates from far and wide. This is a critical position, and it will be difficult to fill Kevin (Richard’s) shoes. In addition, it is highly competitive, as not as many people have been interested in these positions statewide.
The tuition contracts — we need to negotiate with the current sending towns to determine which ones will be part of our district and which will be moving out if any.
Facilities utilization. Once we determine what towns will be utilizing our school district, it will be time to make the hard decisions as to what to do with the facility space we have.
• Why do you think sending schools are exploring alternatives? Should we let them go as at least one school member has suggested or try to keep them?
We need to negotiate honestly and openly with potential sending towns.
The sending towns would not be doing due diligence if they did not investigate their options. It seems logical to me, and in the best interest of the children who may be coming to us in high school that using our elementary schools or our middle school makes transitions easier. Knowing what towns will be using our facilities going forward will allow us to make decisions as to space utilization.
• What's your position on closing an elementary school?
Closing an elementary school pose both a financial and a philosophical question. Should some towns leave, and our population continues to decrease it would be necessary to consolidate. That said, the concept of local elementary schools has a direct impact on property values. To consolidate our facilities would require more busing. Whereas the school board needs to make the decision we need to hear clearly from the whole community as to their inclination.
In addition, I would like to see all potential alternatives investigated. Before I left, I had brought up the concept of leasing out additional space to early childhood providers. It seems to me that that would be beneficial to a lot of families who could now have their early childhood students potentially in the same school as their elementary school students.
AMY SNOW
• Why are you running?
“I am running because I feel I have some qualifications that could benefit the board. I worked in the school system for 15 years (10 as a full-time paraprofessional), I was the president of the CESP (Conway Education Support Personnel) union for five of those years giving me insight as to how the contracts work; I have 10 years experience with municipal budgeting and am experienced at navigating N.H. RSAs and writing policies. Working in my position at the Conway Village Fire District for 10 years gives me experience in how municipal government works. I also feel that the board needs new blood, members that can make the tough decisions and stick to them.”
• What do you see as the three most important issues facing the school board over the next three years?
“I believe the three most important issues facing the school board over the next three years are the hiring of a new superintendent, moving the sixth grade/closing a school (or not), and policies/discipline.”
• Why do you think sending schools are exploring alternatives?
“Should we let them go as at least one school member has suggested or try to keep them? I believe some sending towns are exploring other alternatives because 1, they are doing their due diligence as they should, 2, It is expensive sending their students to the Conway Schools, 3, our test scores are not the best, and 4, there are discipline issues in all our schools. The Conway School Board should at least talk with the sending towns to try and keep all the valley kids together but not at the risk of the sending towns paying less than Conway taxpayers. However, losing them will cost us more because all of the burden will fall solely on Conway taxpayers.”
• What's your position on closing an elementary school?
“I have not made up my mind on closing any school, I would need to see the committee's work. I would like to see the enrollment numbers for each grade in each school as well as staffing. We will need to know what the sending towns are doing as well as this could affect tuition contracts. This is not something that should be a hasty decision, there are a lot of moving parts including but not limited to bussing, what to do with the closed school, and maybe even changing the demographics of each school, meaning which grades will attend which building.”
MATT STEARNS
• Why are you running?
Ultimately, I want to see the open board seats filled with critical thinkers who can work cooperatively, and who place a high value on the delivery of quality education to every student. I think I can be a positive contributor to the board, and therefore to our schools. I believe it’s important to get involved and be part of moving things forward. My day-to-day tasks at work would translate well to the work that the board is tasked with, and that alignment is important. I work as an IT Director, and my philosophy is to focus on outcomes, be detailed in gathering requirements, and to work with stakeholders to gain agreement on the scope of all initiatives and projects. I have to think both strategically and methodically, and I believe that the two do not need to be mutually exclusive.
• What do you see as the three most important issues facing the school board over the next three years?
Three key matters facing the school board over the next three years, all of which tie to the delivery of quality education are:
• Addressing safety and securing the funding to pursue it relentlessly for our schools.
• Addressing student mental health and the evolving support needs.
• Attracting and retaining our talented faculty and staff in the face of pressures like local housing issues.
We also have the job of hiring a new superintendent and ensuring that we establish an effective working relationship with that new leader.
Bear in mind that our job as a board is not to run schools, but to help ensure that schools are run well. To that end, our schools’ faculty and staff have enormous jobs, and we need to support them.
• Why do you think sending schools are exploring alternatives? Should we let them go as at least one school (board)[sic] member has suggested or try to keep them?
Sending schools are exploring alternatives for varying reasons. By and large, our agreement with the sending schools is in the form of a contract that is up for expiration/renewal, and it’s in the best interest of all parties to evaluate it. I will never support letting a stakeholder simply “go” without engagement, and I believe we can agree on a path forward that supports the delivery of quality education. With all due respect, the recent developments with our partners in Albany (which I take seriously) have become a convenient part of the budget committee’s rhetoric to close a school. While I respect that committee and its work, we will not always agree on all matters. Ultimately the representatives from Conway and sending towns are very reasonable, and they have the best interest of our children in mind.
• What's your position on closing an elementary school?
I do not support making changes of this magnitude without proper planning and strategy. To begin, there needs to be agreement on what we are solving for. It has been the will of the voters several times over to not close a school. However, if we’re faced with revisiting the matter the community deserves the opportunity to weigh in meaningfully, and not just at the voting booth. A community forum will help us see our blind spots. Additionally, gathering fresh and relevant data, as well as doing research into what is already known are key; meaning, we are not the first district in the country to encounter this question, and we should engage those communities who have acted to learn about their experiences. At the deliberative, we finally heard it from the horse’s mouth that moving the sixth grade was a precursor to closing an elementary school, despite the refrain all along that it wasn’t. With all due respect, that’s not a genuine and strategic way to move forward. We also need to collaborate with our planning board and other groups in strategic and intentional ways. That said, these are children — not beans; and I do not support closing an elementary school.
