CONWAY — Seven candidates are running for one of the three three-year seats opening up on the Conway School Board. They are Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns. Voting is April 11 at the town garage in Center Conway from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Below are their candidate essays. They have been edited for space considerations. To read the longer essays, go to conwaydailysun.com. — Lloyd Jones

Seven Conway School Board Candidates - Michaela Clement

Michaela Clement is one of seven candidates running for one of three ope three-year seats on the Conway School Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)

MICHAELA CLEMENT

Seven Conway School Board Candidates - Mark Hounsell

Mark Hounsell is one of seven candidates running for one of three ope three-year seats on the Conway School Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Seven Conway School Board Candidates - Mike DiGregorio

Mike DiGregorio is one of seven candidates running for one of three ope three-year seats on the Conway School Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Seven Conway School Board Candidates - Melanie Lebel

Melanie Lebel is one of seven candidates running for one of three ope three-year seats on the Conway School Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Seven Conway School Board Candidates - Joe Lentini

Joe Lentini is one of seven candidates running for one of three ope three-year seats on the Conway School Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Seven Conway School Board Candidates - Amy Snow

Amy Snow is one of seven candidates running for one of three ope three-year seats on the Conway School Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Seven Conway School Board Candidates - Matt Stearns

Matt Stearns is one of seven candidates running for  Conway School Board.  (COURTESY PHOTO)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.