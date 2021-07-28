CONWAY — Capped by free ice cream from Trails End Ice Cream and a post-lunchtime tableside acoustic guitar and singing performance with tons of jokes about aging by former “Hollywood Squares” host (and now long, white-haired, pushing-80 senior citizen and Sandwich resident) John Davidson, the Gibson Center for Senior Services of North Conway celebrated its reopening Tuesday.
Masks were required, but it was nice to see it all hopping again with activity, many noted.
“It was wonderful to see everyone back and have the building vibrant and bubbling,” said Dr. Marianne Jackson, former board member and then interim director since Jan. 1, who in May was named executive director, succeeding former 20-year executive director George Cleveland following his voluntary decision to step down.
In keeping with safety guidelines, a masked crowd of approximately 80 diners thronged to the Sprague Dining Room at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for lunch at the 42-year-old non-profit senior citizen center for the official resumption of daytime congregate meals that are served Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
During the pandemic, the Gibson Center had been closed to congregate meals but it continued pickup and its Meals on Wheels, with Jackson noting that the center had provided a combined 50,000 meals over the past pandemic year. Between pickup and Meals on Wheels, she said that in a non-pandemic year, that breakdown is 27,000 Meals on Wheels and 24,000 in the dining room.
The congregate service had had a "quiet" or “soft” reopening last Thursday and Friday, but Tuesday’s meal was the official gala launch, noted Jackson.
“Our daily congregate meals really are a staple for our regulars as they so look forward to catching up and seeing one another. We had to stop our congregate meals March 13, 2020, due to the pandemic. But now — with masks — we’re back,” beamed Jackson to the Sun as everyone took their seats in the dining room.
Longtime Gibson Center program coordinator Jill Reynolds noted that Davidson had already been planning to do a matinee concert at his Club Sandwich in Center Sandwich Aug. 15 for the benefit of the Gibson Center and the Taylor Community Center of Wolfeboro.
“He spoke with George (Cleveland) and George told him of our reopening so he volunteered to come up and play,” explained Reynolds, who introduced Davidson to the lunchtime crowd after they had finished their meals prepared by Gibson Center Chef Mark Tapper and served by a team of volunteers.
“I just heard about their reopening from George and I wanted to help. I’m looking forward to having everyone come down on the bus for the show in August,” said Davidson, as he worked the room, warmly greeting the diners at each of the room’s 11 tables. He is opening Arts Jubilee's early show Thursday at 6 p.m. for the New Legacy Swing Band and fireworks at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
Showing his show biz ease that comes from a lifetime of performing on Broadway, in movies and on television (including stints guest hosting “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” and hosting shows such as “That’s Incredible!” and “The 100,000 Pyramid”), Davidson strapped on his acoustic guitar to start his performance shared that he was older than many of the diners in the room, although there were several who raised their hands when he asked if anyone was older, including Prudence Shackford of Conway, who said she was 96.
“Can you believe it? Come December, I’m going to turn … 80!” Davidson exclaimed, and weaved in many jokes about what it means to be in the “Golden Age” of life, along with humorous tales of longtime married life (he has been married to second wife Rhonda Rivera since 1983).
He sang a funny self-penned song about his early days of being a handsome, dimple-cheeked, charismatic Hollywood hot-throb, and his transformation to being a senior citizen.
“My wife asked me why I let my hair grow long. I told her I didn’t want to look like an old man so she said, ‘Well, you don't: you look like an old woman!’’” quipped Davidson, getting a big laugh from the audience.
When asked by a Gibson Center patron among whom were his favorite talk show guests when he guest hosted for Carson and Merv Griffin, he replied actress Betty White, who is now 99. He also said that although he is "not gay," he always had a man crush on Burt Reynolds (1936-2018).
“He was very funny and just a great guy,” said Davidson, noting that he and Reynolds shared in common that they both posed for centerfolds in Cosmopolitan, with towels strategically placed. “He told me, joking that his was better. And he was right," jesting that he made a "lot of mistakes in his career, and that was one of them," blaming the misstep on his then manager.
He also sang songs with lyrics about his chest muscles sagging, his ears now sprouting hair, becoming hard of hearing and tons of other playful takes on the joys and challenges of aging, with audience members nodding their heads in knowing agreement.
After the five- or six-song performance, Davidson thanked the audience and said he looked forward to seeing them again at Club Sandwich, which he opened in June and which is continuing through Halloween.
“I thought he was great,” said former Gibson Center board member Maj. John Edgerton (USAF-Ret.), 86, of South Conway, a sentiment that was shared by many others, including his wife, longtime Mountain Garden Club member Elise Edgerton, both of whom were praised by Davidson for their 64 years of years of marriage during his show after he performed an amusing age-oriented adaption of the song, “Side by Side.”
“He was very funny,” said Roger Babcock, joined by a table of fellow Gibson Center luncheon regulars Robert Kozacka, Shirley and Tony Freitas and Charlie Kay.
"Who knows? Maybe we'll have to bring in other entertainment as an occasional lunch feature," said Jackson.
The congregate meals are served Monday-Friday, 11:30-12:15 .m. and people may enroll in the Gibson Center's Meals on Wheels program by calling (603) 356-3231 or go to gibsoncenter.org.
