CONCORD — Maya Harvey, communications director of the New Hampshire Senate, released the following statement on Thursday afternoon saying that Senate President Jeb Bradley commended “the collective efforts of lawmakers in defeating House Bill 639, a measure that aimed to recreationalize marijuana in New Hampshire.
“Our state is facing an unprecedented drug crisis, with families across New Hampshire bearing the heartbreaking consequences,” said Bradley.
“The overdose epidemic has left our communities devastated, claiming the lives of countless individuals who have fallen victim to the dangerous allure of illicit substances. Tragically, we have even witnessed cases where unsuspecting individuals have lost their lives after consuming cannabis laced with fentanyl, a highly potent and deadly synthetic opioid.
“We’ve also received lengthy testimony and reports expressing the dangers posed to children exposed to marijuana. Studies have shown that marijuana use during adolescence can have detrimental effects on brain development. According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, frequent marijuana use during adolescence has resulted in an average decline of 8 IQ points by mid-adulthood.
“In the face of such a dire situation, it is essential that we remain steadfast in our commitment to combating this crisis and protecting our citizens from further harm. Recreationalizing marijuana at this critical juncture would send a confusing message, potentially exacerbating the already perilous drug landscape and placing more lives at risk. Now is not the appropriate time to divert our attention away from addressing the pressing challenges posed by the drug crisis,” Bradley said.
“I acknowledge the concerns and aspirations of those who advocate for the recreational use of marijuana, but right now our focus should be on effective prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives toward the drug crisis we’re currently facing,” Bradley said.
Meanwhile, a statement from the New Hampshire House of Representatives, which had widely passed its cannabis bill, put a different spin on Thursday’s vote.
Rep. Matt Wilhelm (D-Concord), the House Minority Leader and one of the sponsors of the bill, wrote: “Today, the New Hampshire Senate voted 14-10 to kill HB 639, relative to the legalization and regulation of cannabis and making appropriations therefor.
“It is extremely disappointing that the GOP Senate has once again blocked a widely supported, bipartisan bill to legalize and regulate cannabis in New Hampshire. Every day that New Hampshire remains an island of prohibition, more voluntary tax revenue from our residents flows to surrounding states to fund programs and services benefitting their residents,” Wilhelm said.
“Instead of establishing a regulated system where cannabis products are tested and limited to adults over 21 years old, the Senate has chosen to continue the black-market monopoly where children are valid customers and products can be laced with fentanyl and other deadly drugs.
“The bottom line is that legalizing cannabis respects Granite Staters’ freedom, improves public safety, and is simply the right thing to do. If we are to continue our mantra of ‘live free,’ it’s time that we start living up to its promise,” Wilhelm said.
