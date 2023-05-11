Jeb Bradley

Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) commended his fellow Republican senators for defeating HB 639, which would have legalized cannabis in New Hampshire. (JAMIE GEMMITI FILE PHOTO)

CONCORD — Maya Harvey, communications director of the New Hampshire Senate, released the following statement on Thursday afternoon saying that Senate President Jeb Bradley commended “the collective efforts of lawmakers in defeating House Bill 639, a measure that aimed to recreationalize marijuana in New Hampshire.

“Our state is facing an unprecedented drug crisis, with families across New Hampshire bearing the heartbreaking consequences,” said Bradley.

