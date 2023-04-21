cannabis

Possession and sale of cannabis is legal in neighboring states, and New Hampshire is losing up to $15 million a year from residents going there to buy the drug. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONCORD — The Senate Judiciary Committee heard six cannabis bills Thursday including one in which the state would sell it at liquor stores and tax the wholesale price of the drug at 12.5 percent.

No votes were taken following 5 1/2 hours of testimony.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.