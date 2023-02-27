CONCORD — SB 262, a bill to allow municipalities to tack a $2 fee onto local hotels’ daily rate, was expected to die in the state Senate last week, but it got a second chance, according to Senate President Jeb Bradley.

Conway budget committee member Stacy Sand has championed the concept of allowing towns to add a surcharge for hotel accommodations.

