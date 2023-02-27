CONCORD — SB 262, a bill to allow municipalities to tack a $2 fee onto local hotels’ daily rate, was expected to die in the state Senate last week, but it got a second chance, according to Senate President Jeb Bradley.
Conway budget committee member Stacy Sand has championed the concept of allowing towns to add a surcharge for hotel accommodations.
“Though we will never win the battle for our fair share of Rooms and Meals taxes ... we might be able to get the Legislature to allow us to administer our own local tax on nightly lodging,” said Sand in an OpEd column that appeared in the Sun on Feb. 2.
If passed, SB 262 would enable towns to add $2 onto hotel room stays. The bill was sponsored by Sens. Donovan Fenton (D-Keene), Rebecca Perkins Kwoka (D-Portsmouth), Suzanne Prentiss (D-West Lebanon) and a few House members.
SB 262 would allow municipalities to charge the $2 for each 24-hour period on a hotel stay with a daily charge of over $40. The rate would be collected for up to 184 days. The funds would go toward “municipal services associated with the increase in tourism and transient traffic.”
In a recent phone interview, Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said he spoke to the Conway Municipal Budget Committee earlier this month about SB 262, among other topics.
“I’m torn,” said Bradley. “Elected officials want it, but if you talk to folks in the lodging industry, which Conway has quite a few, obviously, I suspect most are absolutely not in favor of it.”
Bradley said SB 262 had opposition from both sides of the aisle.
The bill went to the full Senate Thursday, but the senators didn’t get around to it because a snowstorm derailed the voting calendar, Bradley said.
“We didn’t get to those bills on the calendar, so we’re going to take it up on March 9,” said Bradley. noting that the delay is likely just a temporary reprieve. “I don’t know that anything’s changed, but we didn’t take it up.”
The bill was heard in committee Feb. 1. According Debra Altschiller (D-Stratham, “In the summer, rentals and hotels are all full, and they have over 400 businesses in the summer months serving 100,000 visitors.
“Those businesses are collecting meals and rooms tax for the state, but they are not getting back a proportionate amount based on the services they must provide,” Altschiller said.
The Senate Ways and Means Committee voted to make the bill “inexpedient to legislate” on Feb. 8. This means the committee is asking the full Senate to kill the bill. Sen. Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) was in the minority.
During committee discussion Feb. 8, state Sen. Dan Innis (R-Bradford) said the towns were already getting property tax and rooms and meals taxes from hotels.
“My position is the municipalities are doing just fine without this,” said Innis. “Adding another tax, which is what this is, is just a nose under the tent that will lead to increase in this tax over time and something that simply runs out of control.”
