CONWAY — Public hearings on the Bluebird housing project and paid parking program are on today’s Conway selectmen’s agenda, but the hottest item appears to be a possible townwide mask mandate.
Selectmen are set to meet at 4 p.m. at Conway Town Hall, located at 23 Main St. in Conway Village.
At Selectman John Colbath’s request, the board will discuss establishing a town widemask mandate. Colbath said some people he plays bridge with have asked whether the town would consider doing a mask mandate as has been done in Keene, Manchester and Portsmouth.
“I’m in favor of it and said I would bring it up,” said Colbath, who is a nursing instructor. “The difficulty is we really have no way of enforcing it.”
The Keene City Council, for example, voted in December to mandate masks in indoor settings, including private businesses, and said the mandate would be revisited every few months. Staff in publicly inaccessible spaces, like restaurant kitchens, don’t have to wear masks.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, COVID numbers have skytocketed across the U.S. and New Hampshire this past month due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. As of now, masks are encouraged but not required in town hall.
The board will also hold a hearing on officially adding the paid parking program at popular recreation sites to the list of town ordinances, said Town Manager Tom Holmes.
Holmes said town attorney Peter Malia had told selectmen they have the power to enforce tickets without adding the parking program to the ordinance; however, police prosecutor William Strong said that the town would be in “much better shape” if the parking rules were part of a local ordinance.
“It’s kind of like a belt and suspenders,” said Holmes, referring to two means of achieving the same goal.
Last year, the board voted to put paid parking at public canoe put-in spots like First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station.
Residents of Conway and Albany and second homeowners of those towns were allowed to park for free with a sticker, but all others had to pay. Violators were fined $100.
Conway Lake’s parking lot also required a sticker but paying to use the site was not an option.
Holmes said at the following meeting on Jan. 25, he will present selectmen with new recommendations for the parking program that staff have come up with.
Holmes said a pull-off on Mill Street near Conway Lake will be expanded to create several parking spaces for truck trailer parking. He said about eight trucks with trailers could fit there if they park head-in. A sticker wouldn’t be required. “Anybody could park there,” Holmes said.
Selectmen don’t need town meeting approval to add the paid parking/sticker requirement to the town ordinance, said Holmes, adding, “I’m hoping they vote on it right away.”
Finally, a public hearing will be held on a proposal by the Bluebird Project, a for-profit LLC headed by veterinarian Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey, an MIT lecturer on entrepreneurship, both Conway residents.
Grant sits on the planning board, and Hickey serves on the budget committee. According to nhcompanyregistry.com, The Bluebird Project LLC, a domestic limited liability company, was registered Oct. 13 of this year, with Grant as the agent.
The Bluebird Project is seeking a Community Block Grant to hold a public hearing in order to qualify for a $500,000 HUD grant to help them buy the cottages section of the Spruce Moose Lodge & Cottages on Seavey Street in North Conway, which they want to turn into affordable housing.
The town would be the agent of the grant. Part of the grant process involves the pubic hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.