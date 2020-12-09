CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday completed their review of proposed short-term rental regulations and sent them and two warrant articles to the planning board. That board meets tonight at 7 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station. Proposed zoning amendments are on the agenda.
There are perhaps 600 short-term rentals in Conway. Last year, selectmen decided the rentals were not permissible in the residential zone but held off enforcing a ban until new regulations could be put in place. Selectmen are gearing up to present voters with articles to implement such regulations next April.
An ad hoc short-term rental committee drafted regulations and corresponding warrant articles.
Assuming articles are sent to the voters and pass, the regulations that the planning board will be reviewing would then be implemented.
The planners told the selectmen they wanted to know what regulations the selectmen would implement prior to making their recommendations to the voters on the proposed warrant articles.
The articles, according to Town Manager Tom Holmes, would define short-term rentals and also make short-term rentals a permitted use in residential zones.
The regulations deal with details concerning licensing of the rentals, definitions of terms, violations, penalties and appeals.
With the selectmen's vote Tuesday, the regulations are in the planning board's hands. A copy of the proposed regulations can be found on the town's website, conwaynh.org.
"We're forwarding it to the planning board for their review," said Chairman David Weathers said. "And they either can endorse what we're recommending or not."
One proposed regulation that caught Selectman Mary Carey Seavey’s eye Tuesday was one that regulates the number of people allowed in a short-term rental. It says that after midnight, the number shall not exceed the maximum occupancy number. She wondered how that came about.
“There was a discussion about what’s (a reasonable time) for your guests to go home,” replied Holmes. “So you’re not partying all night in the backyard disturbing the neighbors. We have occupancy limits, but the occupancy limits would be meaningless if you could have guests 24/7.”
As proposed, occupancy would be determined by a formula of two people per bedroom plus another two total. So, if there were three bedrooms, eight people would be allowed.
Selectmen also addressed two ideas brought to them by Conway Planning Board member Earl Sires, who said they should look at putting a cap on short-term licenses and proposed letting abutters get formal notice from short-term rental owners.
Holmes said he received a legal opinion from New Hampshire Municipal Association that said the selectmen, even if they could license short-term rentals, could not put cap the number of licenses granted.
Selectmen also stopped short of mandating that abutters get notices from owners. Selectmen Weathers, Steve Porter and Carl Thibodeau said that forcing owners to hand contact information to abutters might increase animosity between the two groups. And town officials said if the regulations pass, the owners’ contact information would be posted near the door of the rental as well as available at town hall and online.
“We don’t need to add gasoline to it,” said Porter.
At next week’s meeting, the selectmen will discuss other short-term rental articles: the noise ordinance, the trust fund (to hold license fees), the authority to license and one to budget money for a company called Host Compliance, which can help Conway monitor short-term rentals.
