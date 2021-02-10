CONWAY — Selectmen decided Tuesday that only town residents and second home owners will get vehicle stickers to park any of three popular recreation sites where they plan to install paid parking.
Everyone else will have to pay an amount to be determined later.
The stickers will display the tag number of the vehicles to which they are affixed. Stickers will be given for each household's vehicles. So, if a Conway family or second homeowner has four cars, they will get four stickers.
Selectmen had voted to put paid parking next spring at Davis Park, the east side of First Bridge and Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road.
"I personally don't want to discourage anybody in the town of Conway from having access to the wonderful amenities we have here," said Selectman Mary Carey Seavey.
"My concern with the whole thing is making sure the people that come to enjoy our valley understand it's not free for them."
Seavey added that local taxpayers are bearing the burden of keeping the town "really nice."
The price of the parking pass for everyone else will be discussed at a future meeting. Selectmen meet Tuesdays at 4 p.m.
The meeting was conducted over Zoom. Tom Holmes, who came down with COVID-19 recently, participated, as did town engineer Paul DegliAngeli, who had been filling in as acting town manager.
Groups ineligible for stickers include short-term rental tenants, business owners who don't live in town and non-residents.
Chairman David Weathers suggested that anyone who pays property taxes ought to get a sticker.
"I expected this to be a debatable point," said Holmes.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said some slivers of vacant land in town yield only $2 per year in taxes.
Weathers said that would be an unusual circumstance.
Four selectmen voted against giving stickers to vacant land owners, businesses and non-residents. Weathers abstained because he owns vacant land.
Selectman John Colbath brought up including business owners.
"So if I own the Eastern Slope Inn and I live in Bartlett, and I'm paying lots of taxes to the town of Conway, I don't do get at least one damn sticker for parking?" Colbath asked.
Seavey said giving stickers to business owners would "open a Pandora's box."
Holmes suggested that stickers be limited to one sticker per household, and that led to a strong objection from Selectman Carl Thibodeau.
He said that idea gave him "real heartburn" because families tend to have more than one car and each member might want to go someplace different.
"So, the husband and wife has to decide who gives up which vehicle for what purpose in order to go tubing down the Saco and then you get the kid who wants to go fishing and now can't park at the bridge because he doesn't have a sticker because they're only issuing one per household," he said.
Selectmen voted 5-0 to have stickers be given to each vehicle in a household.
The Sun asked why another sticker needed to be issued when Conway could easily say that anyone with a transfer station sticker could park at the three sites.
Holmes replied that Eaton and Albany pay to use Conway's transfer station but Albany only sometimes contributes to Conway Rec and Eaton does not contribute.
"Eaton does not contribute to rec so they don't get a parking sticker," said Holmes. "Albany may or may not be contributing to rec this year. If they do not, they would also not get a parking sticker. So we can't just go with the dump sticker."
Holmes suggested and selectmen agreed by consensus that for this year at least that there wouldn't be seasonal passes for residents of surrounding towns.
Selectmen then unanimously decided that a parking pass purchased at one site would be valid at the others. They also unanimously decided that a few spaces at Davis Park should be reserved for 15-minute parking for kayak launching and pickup.
The selectmen agreed with Holmes' suggestion to have an attendant at Meeting House Road in addition to a kiosk.
"This is sort of a beta test to see how well these kiosks work," said Holmes. "Maybe we can put more around the town later as opposed to hiring attendants. Toe in the water, so to speak."
Selectmen also are considering charging for access and parking at the town-owned Conway Lake launch. They decided to table that discussion until they can meet with representatives from the Conway Lake Association.
