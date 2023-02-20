CONWAY — At their meeting today, selectmen will vote on whether to recommend a petitioned warrant article to create a charter commission, which would explore changing the town's form of government.
On Wednesday, the Municipal Budget Committee will vote on the article as well.
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue led the petition drive along with former Conway selectmen Mark Hounsell and Jac Cuddy. Unlike most petitioned articles, which require only 25 signatures to be filed, this one required 20 percent of the votes cast in November, or 244. The petition easily got that number, topping 400 signatures.
Among the signatories were four out of five board of selectmen.
The article asks the selectmen to form a charter commission to investigate whether Conway’s form of town government should be changed from SB 2 selectmen/town manager to something else, like a town council.
The budget committee was supposed to have voted on recommending the article or not last Wednesday, Feb. 15 during their public hearing on the town budget, but a clerical error led to the artile being left off the warrant, so the budgeteers never got a chance.
The vote will be taken at Wednesday's meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. at town hall.
Following the discovery of the missing article, Town John Eastman and executive secretary Krista Day sought guidance from town counsel Jason Dennis of Hastings Law Office, who said the budgeteers don't need to hear articles that lack a specific monetary appropriation.
An attorney with New Hampshire Municipal Association agreed. But these opinions had come in after the budget committee had spent considerable time discussing and voting on several other non-monetary articles. For example, they voted not to recommend an article to allow keno and to support a petitioned article seeking to close an elementary school next school year.
Apparently, though, the town received another legal opinion Friday.
"We met with town officials and the town attorney this morning about voting on non-monetary items on the warrant. It was determined that not only will we vote on these items, but the result of our votes will be printed on the warrant," said Chairman Peter Donohoe in an email last Friday.
In another email, Eastman noted: "The budget committee tallies will appear on the warrant. Consider it resolved."
The budget committee also will revote on the police union contract. The committee trimmed it by about $6,000 on Feb. 15 at the behest of Police Chief Chris Mattei but Donohoe last Friday told the Sun they can't actually do that. So, the article will go on the warrant without the trim and the budgeteers have to revote their recommendation.
