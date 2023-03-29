06-14-21 Outdoor Dining Vito's angle 2

Tables with heat lamps and umbrellas are seen at Vito Marcello’s Italian Bistro in North Conway in 2021. The town’s outdoor dining program may become permanent. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Conway selectmen voted 5-0 Tuesday to allow eating establishments to again offer outdoor dining, starting Saturday, April 1.

Outdoor dining in town began as an emergency response to COVID-19 in the summer of 2020, and the board has extended it each summer since then.

