PINKHAM NOTCH — Along with the Outdoor, Health and Wellness Festival happening this weekend in North Conway (see related stoet), another outdoor-related event will be held Saturday at the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road.
Seek the Peak, the non-profit Mount Washington Observatory’s annual fundraiser, will culminate from noon-7 p.m. with an Adventure Expo that includes an extensive vendor village supported by anchor sponsors Backpacker Magazine’s Get Out Tour, Eastern Mountain Sports, Oboz Footwear and Granite Outdoor Alliance.
Each exhibiting vendor will be paired with a local non-profit organization that helps visitors and all adventure enthusiasts safely and responsibly utilize the region’s outdoor resources as part of the gathering of local non-profits that promote safe and responsible outdoor recreation in the state.
Non-profits will include the Appalachian Mountain Club, White Mountain Trail Collective, Granite Outdoor Alliance, Science on the Fly, Confluence Collective, Trout Unlimited, Protect our Winters, XNH Adventure Trails, NH Outdoor Council, The Access Fund, and Ability Plus.
All vendors will have representatives to answer questions, share their work and even lead clinics. Various topics will include a demonstration from AMC experts on their iNaturalist app, fly fishing demonstrations with Trout Unlimited, and encouragement of advocacy by Protect our Winters to name a few.
“Volunteers with Protect Our Winters are thrilled for the opportunity to be included in this event and to be supporting the work of the observatory,” said POW New England Alliance member Anne Geisler. “As part of our exhibit we will encourage guests to contact their local representatives to support investments in clean energy and protect our public lands. Anyone who takes that action will be entered into a raffle to win a POW Prize Pack.”
The Adventure Expo also includes live music from the Mountain Bear Band and Shark Martin, plus Mount Washington Radio Groups and food trucks Kimberly’s Gluten Free Kitchen, Tin Can Company, and Crescent City Kitchen & KozBar.
Participants of Seek the Peak get free entry to the event as part of their fundraising efforts. The event is open to the public for $10 (kids under age 12 are free). No dogs will be allowed.
Happening Friday and Saturday, Seek the Peak raises a significant portion of the Observatory’s annual budget to support its work in weather observation, education and climate research atop Mount Washington. Go to mountwashington.org to learn more about the Observatory’s work.
Seek the Peak is made possible with support from the Mt. Washington Auto Road., Martini Northern, First Light, White Mountain Oil, Eastern Slope Inn, Northway Bank, Melcher Prescott Insurance, Settlers Green, Delta Dental and WMWV 93.5.
