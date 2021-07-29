CONWAY — The second of three potential modular-unit Alpine Place luxury rental apartment buildings took shape this week on the Whitesides parcel behind Via Roma along the Route 16 North Conway commercial strip with the help of transporting flatbed trucks and tall cranes from Keeley Crane of South Portland, Maine.
Like the first modular units that took quickly were stacked into place last month like large building blocks, the modular units were first stored at the now closed Junge’s Motel property at 1858 White Mountain Highway and then were hauled on the flatbeds one at a time to the apartment complex a half-mile north up the strip site at 2076 White Mountain Highway.
As of Thursday morning, the units were in place for the three-story building.
The name of the new long-term rental complex is Alpine Place Luxury Apartments.
John Whitesides II and son John Whitesides III are building the 24 rental units. They also are approved for a third building with 10 units, but that will come later, Whitesides III said last month. That third building if built will replace the existing one-story structure that until earlier this year housed Vaughan Community Services’ Food Pantry.
Whitesides III told the Sun last month the two buildings will house 12 one-bedroom apartments measuring 700 square feet and located on one level and 12 two-bedroom apartments spanning two stories and comprising 1,200 square feet.
Both floors will have 9-foot ceilings.
He is targeting a fall completion date.
“They will feature their own heating systems and cooling systems, with central air conditioning with individual controls,” said Whitesides III last month.
He said the units will have granite bathrooms and kitchens as well as private decks, adding, “We are working with Brenda Leavitt of Badger Realty on rental pricing, which will be based on market value and will be long-term rentals.”
He said A.J. Coleman and Son Inc. of Albany did the site work and he and his father are doing the construction on the project located on about 4 acres.
“My dad and I have used the modular model for home building on some other projects we have done. We are using a company in western Maine,” said Whitesides III.
“The units are sturdy, and it does speed up the building process as well although there are steps you must take ahead of time to get everything set up,” said Whitesides.
Local architect Mike Couture of Conway designed the units, Whitesides said.
The units will have good views to the west of the Moat Mountains, which on Monday night were a shade of smoky blues and gray at sunset due to the impact on air quality of forest fires in the Northwest which impacted air quality in parts of the Northeast, including the White Mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.