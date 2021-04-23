LOUDON — The state of New Hampshire will host a second-dose only mass vaccination clinic Saturday, April 24, at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.
This clinic is only for individuals who received their first vaccination dose on March 27 and 28 at the Speedway.
All previously scheduled appointments for Sunday, April 25, have been moved to Saturday, April 24.
Many individuals elected to move their appointments closer to home, which prompted the single-day clinic. Individuals are encouraged to log into their VINI account to confirm their Saturday appointment time, or call 211, or (603) 271-5980.
The site will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.
This mass vaccination clinic is not open to walk-in appointments. Individuals who do not have a confirmed appointment time should not show up to the Speedway. The clinic is only offering second dose Pfizer vaccines to those with appointments.
For more information, call the NH Joint Information Center at (603) 223-6169.
