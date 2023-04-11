CONWAY — Voters went to the Conway polls Tuesday to return several incumbents to their posts. Blessed by good weather and with several controversial issues on the ballot — a proposed hotel construction moratorium and overturning an unpopular sign ordinance — turnout was seen as good with more than 1,600 voters going out to the polls at the town garage.

It started out slowly, with only 260 votes cast as of 10:30 a.m. By 1 p.m., around 600 voters had turned out, and as of 3 p.m. over 900 had cast their ballots. A late surge saw the total rise to 1,601 Conway voters.

