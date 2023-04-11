Mike DiGregorio is seen holding an 18-year-old sign made by Ralph Wiggin for him for a former run for the Conway School Board. The good-luck charm worked: DiGregorio won a three-year seat on the board. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)(
Ryan Shepard, seen chatting with a voter outside the polls at the town garage in Center Conway on Tuesday, won one of two seats up for grabs on the Conway Board of Selectmen. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Incumbent candidates for the select board Mary Carey Seavey and David Weathers stand near the entrance to the polls Tuesday. Seavey was re-elected; Weathers failed in his bid. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
School board candidate Amy Snow campaigns with planning board incumbent Eliza Grant outside the Conway polls on Tuesday. Both were elected to their respective boards. (MARGARET McKENZIE PHOTO)
Matt Stearns won a three-year seat on the Conway School Board. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONWAY — Voters went to the Conway polls Tuesday to return several incumbents to their posts. Blessed by good weather and with several controversial issues on the ballot — a proposed hotel construction moratorium and overturning an unpopular sign ordinance — turnout was seen as good with more than 1,600 voters going out to the polls at the town garage.
It started out slowly, with only 260 votes cast as of 10:30 a.m. By 1 p.m., around 600 voters had turned out, and as of 3 p.m. over 900 had cast their ballots. A late surge saw the total rise to 1,601 Conway voters.
The unofficial results are as follows:
For Conway selectman, there was an upset as David Weathers, who has served on the board for over 20 years, was voted out. Top vote-getter was fellow incumbent Mary Carey Seavey with 840 votes, followed by newcomer Ryan Shepard with 722. Weathers got 678 votes, and challenger Tom Reed, 578.
Both Conway Planning Board incumbents Ailie Byers and Eliza Grant held onto their seats. Byers was top vote-getter with 785, followed by Grant, with 725. Debra Haynes got 503, Steven Steiner, 239, and Raymond Shakir, 229.
On the school side, Michaela Clement, Mike DiGregorio, Mark Hounsell, Melanie Lebel, Joe Lentini, Amy Snow and Matt Stearns were all in contention for three three-year seats on the Conway School Board.
Top vote-getter was Snow, with 753 votes, followed by Stearns with 723 and DiGregorio with 655.
Clement came in fourth with 583, followed by Lebel with 536, Hounsell with 526 and Lentini with 514.
Article 9 on the school ballot, a petitioned article submitted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue, asked whether the school district should close one of its three under-enrolled elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year. It failed with 754 yes votes to 816 no.
Article 6 on the school warrant, the operating budget of $40,354,150 for the school district passed 902-656.
Over on the town warrant, Article 2, asking voters to approve a planning board proposal for a yearlong moratorium on construction of hotels and buildings bigger than 50,000 square feet in the Highway Commercial District, an area known as the Strip, passed overwhelmingly, 1,302-273.
Article 12 on the town ballot sought to restrict building height to 35 feet in Highway Commercial District. It also passed with a wide margin, 1,212-288.
However, Article 13 on the town ballot, asking voters to adopt a change in the sign ordinance, narrowly failed. Proposed by Settlers Green, and reworked and recommended by the planning board 4-3, the article would likely have allowed the sign/murals at Settlers Green and at Leavitt’s Country Bakery to stay. It failed 736 yes to 788 no votes.
Article 14 was the town’s $14 million operating budget and passed 1,144-378. It included funds to expand the building department to regulate short-term rentals and conduct residential building inspections as well as a property revaluations. If it failed, selectmen would have had to severely cut services as the budget was $1.2 million higher than the default.
Article 35, again by petition from Guerringue, asked if residents would like to form a charter commission. This would establish a group of nine elected officials to consider other potential forms of town government such as a town council. The charter commission would come to voters next year with a recommendation. Selectmen recommended it 5-0 and there is wide agreement that the current SB 2 form of government, with its poorly attended deliberative meetings, is not working. It passed easily, 1,245-247.
Find complete Conway election results in Thursday’s Conway Daily Sun.
