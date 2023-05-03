Mary Carey Seavey was chosen to be the chairman of the Conway Board of Selectmen by he fellow board members Tuesday night. At center is Vice chair Carl Thobodeau and at right is newly elected selectman Ryan Shepard. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
Mary Carey Seavey was chosen to be the chairman of the Conway Board of Selectmen by he fellow board members Tuesday night. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday elected Mary Carey Seavey to be their chairman in their first meeting since the April 11 vote in which she was overwhelmingly re-elected. Seavey had been top vote getter with 840 votes, followed by newcomer Ryan Shepard with 722, longtime selectman David Weathers with 678 and challenger Tom Reed with 578.
Weathers, the former chair, had served 22 years on the board. He asked for a recount, but while the tally was slightly different, the results were the same.
Prior to the election, Seavey had served as the board’s vice chair.
On Tuesday, as acting chair, Seavey called nominations for chairman, and Selectman John Colbath nominated her. The vote carried 4-0-1, with Seavey abstaining. Colbath also nominated Carl Thibodeau as vice chair, and the vote was 4-0-1 with Thibodeau abstaining.
Seveay, first elected in 2011, has served four three-year terms. Her current term expires in 2026.
On Wednesday, the Sun asked by email if she intended to make changes to how the board is run.
“I was only nominated chair yesterday,” said Seavey. “David Weathers did an excellent job as chairman. The only thing that I personally intend to do is to always cast a vote on every article on the agenda and only abstain from voting if I have a conflict of interest with a particular article.”
Seavey works as director of RSVP, a Carroll County non-profit that facilitates non-emergency medical transportation for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and veterans, and delivery of Meals on Wheels and Safety Checks.
Among the first acts of the new board was to adopt rules and procedures. Meetings will still be held at 4 p.m. at town hall.
They will be meeting every other week, for the most part, until November, when the budget process starts becoming more time intensive.
The chair’s duty is to preside over meetings of the board of selectmen and the chair is considered to be the ceremonial leader of the town. The town manager or any selectman may place an item on the board’s agenda. The town manager drafts the agenda, and the chair approves it.
Board members also distributed their committee assignments. Seavey recommended Shepard to serve as representative to the municipal busget committee. That post had been served by Colbath, who offered to be an alternate.
“It’s a good introduction to everything that’s going on,” said Seavey.
Shepard accepted the position and was voted in 4-0-1, with Shepard abstaining as selectmen don’t vote their own appointments.
Selectmen changed their bylaws to allow board members to appoint a non-selectman representative to the board, and this was to allow Weathers to remain on the conservation commission.
“I think that it would behoove all of us because he was the most knowledgeable and nobody can walk in those shoes,” said Seavey.
Seavey said Weathers wanted the role and that he would report to the selectmen as needed.
Thibodeau kept his post as representative to the Eastern Slope Regional Airport.
Selectman Steve Porter made the motion to keep Seavey as the representative to the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council, but Seavey said she would prefer to be an alternate and selectmen approved that arrangement.
Seavey nominated Porter to remain as representative to the planning board, and Shepard offered to be the alternate. The three other board members approved this arrangement.
“He’s done an excellent job and will continue doing a great job,” said Seavey of Porter.
Porter went on to nominate Shepard to be representative to the Historic District Commission. Porter, who held the position previously, said he’s getting too busy with the master plan but Porter said he would stay on as an alternate.
“I think it’d be a great way for him to learn a little bit more about history,” said Porter of Shepard.
Thibodeau kept his seat as the selectmen’s legislative liaison.
“There’s not usually much that goes on, but when it does I’ll make myself available unless I’m sick or dying,” said Thibodeau.
Colbath kept his seat as the representative to the Lower Mount Washington Valley Solid Waste District.
Seavey took the post as union negotiator, a role Weathers used to fill but which Seavey also had done in the past.
