CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday elected Mary Carey Seavey to be their chairman in their first meeting since the April 11 vote in which she was overwhelmingly re-elected. Seavey had been top vote getter with 840 votes, followed by newcomer Ryan Shepard with 722, longtime selectman David Weathers with 678 and challenger Tom Reed with 578.

Weathers, the former chair, had served 22 years on the board. He asked for a recount, but while the tally was slightly different, the results were the same.

