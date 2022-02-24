WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a former Maine man’s request for the justices to hear his death sentence appeal.
Michael Woodbury, the Conway Army Barracks killer, was sentenced to death in Florida after killing fellow inmate Antoneeze Haynes in 2017.
On Feb. 3, Supreme Court justices received court filings regarding Woodbury's writ of certiorari, a request that his appeal be heard. The decision — in the form of one word, "denied" — was posted to supremecourt.gov on Tuesday.
Ashley Albright, attorney-in-charge for the Okeechobee County State Attorney’s Office, described the next steps.
He said Woodbury is pursuing a post-conviction appeal that will be "back in Okeechobee Circuit Court, before Judge (Sherwood) Bauer."
He will have a status review May 16 via Zoom.
Bauer oversaw the May 2018 trial in which Woodbury represented himself and pleaded guilty, and subsequent penalty phase months later.
Executions are infrequent in Florida. There were two in 2018 and two in 2019, he last two years listed on the Florida Department of Corrections website.
In April of 2019, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant for serial killer Robert Joseph Long, who was executed a month later.
Woodbury was represented in his appeal by Florida public defender Carey Haughwout and assistant public defender Mara Herbert.
In November, they asked the Supreme Court to determine "whether the Florida Supreme Court is required to apply a heightened standard of competency before granting the request for self-representation by a criminal defendant who is competent to stand trial."
The Florida Attorney General's Office offered the Supreme Court five reasons why the high court should deny the certiorari review. Four were legal arguments and the fifth was simply that the Florida Supreme Court came to the right conclusion.
"Ultimately, petitioner asks this court to decide whether the Florida Supreme Court's application of the permissible higher standard in Edwards violated the 'procedural due process' by not conducting a 'searching inquiry into the criminal defendant's mental illness' and determining representational competence" before allowing the petitioner to act as his own attorney," the Florida Attorney General's brief said.
"That this standard is not required is undisputed, and petitioner offers no persuasive reason for the nation's court of last resort to overrule its own precedent and mandate a standardized test."
Supreme Court Indiana v Edwards allowed states to have a higher standard for self-representation than standing trial but did not mandate it. Edwards also allows courts to deny self representation requests to those too incompetent to conduct their own trials.
The Florida Attorney General said the Florida Supreme Court found Woodbury was "competent to represent himself and he elected to do so knowingly and intelligently."
Florida's high court also said that Woodbury during the trial and his Florida Supreme Court appeal rejected offer of counsel about a dozen times and demonstrated that he understood the proceedings.
"In fact, the record reveals several instances where (Woodbury's) pro se representation could easily be mistaken for the work of a veteran trial attorney," the Florida Supreme Court order said.
The trial court judge also praised Woodbury for his "focus" and said his behavior was "better than all other pro se defendants the court had seen, combined."
Woodbury was sentenced to three life sentences without parole in Concord on Aug. 17, 2007 after he pleaded guilty to a triple slaying in Conway.
On July 2, 2007, Woodbury, then 31, of Windham, Maine, walked into the Army Barracks store in Conway and shot store manager James Walker, 34, and two customers from Massachusetts, William Jones, 25, and Gary Jones, 23, who had come to the area to go camping and who apparently tried to foil Woodbury’s bid to steal a car. Woodbury later pleaded guilty to the killings.
Since 2009, Woodbury has been serving three consecutive life sentences without parole in Florida. Why he was moved from New Hampshire’s correctional system, officials wouldn’t say.
Then, on Sept. 22, 2017, Woodbury went berserk at the Okeechobee Correctional Institution, beating fellow inmate Haynes, to death with a padlock. Haynes was serving five life sentences.
In May 2018, Woodbury represented himself during a trial in Okeechobee County, Fla. On May 21, 2018, the third day of his murder trial, Woodbury pleaded guilty to murdering Haynes.
The penalty phase took place in July of 2018 at the Okeechobee County Courthouse, with Bauer presiding. In September 2018, the judge agreed with a jury that Woodbury should be executed.
Last April, Florida’s Supreme Court decided Woodbury could be executed, with the justices rendering their decision in a 55-page opinion noting that his hourslong assault on Haynes was “brutal.”
