CONWAY — School officials are hoping the public will approve its 11 warrant articles, including the passage of three-year teachers’ contract (Article 5) when Conway votes this Tuesday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. by drive-thru at the fire station in Center Conway or by absentee ballot.
While the Conway School Board still supports all its articles, the town, in light of projected loss in revenues due to the coronavirus, is asking citizens to vote against some articles selectmen and budget committee members had originally supported.
Town Manager Tom Holmes anticipates a $1 million shortfall in town revenue caused by the pandemic, and two weeks ago advocated that voters shoot down several warrant articles to avoid a massive tax spike. Holmes said he learned that the $1.25 billion in federal aid to the states can’t be used to help towns and cities to offset revenue.
Selectmen Tuesday voted to back his idea to vote down eight articles to raise money for capital reserve funds (Articles 9-14, 16 and 17) to save nearly $1.4 million.
“I applaud Tom Holmes for taking that action,” said Conway School Board member Joe Mosca by phone Thursday afternoon. “He and selectmen don’t want to see the tax rate spike. Unfortunately, I don’t see anything on the school side that we could cut that we don’t need. Maybe the $50,000 for the (School Building Maintenance Fund — Article No. 10). I’ve thought about this a lot. Our budget is down, it’s lean — kudos to the board and the administrators. Can we get away without two new buses ($250,000 in Article 8), maybe, but we looked at that when I was on the budget committee and we found that it ended up costing us more in repairs than in replacing a bus.”
Mosca said there’s a difference between the town and school.
“It’s not a tax issue but a revenue issue,” he said.” The school’s revenues are going to stay about the same with money from the government and the sending towns, that means the school’s tax rate will stay stable. The town is losing revenue from rooms and meals and registrations, which will mean an increase to the tax rate, which will spike because of a loss of revenue.”
School Superintendent Kevin Richard, who dropped off his absentee ballot to Conway Town Hall earlier this week, agrees with Mosca about revenues.
“What’s different for the town I believe, and I’m not 100 percent certain, is (town Article 9, seeking $500,000 for infrastructure reconstruction), the town was going to get reimbursed 80 percent of that from the state, but now there’s no guarantee of that. Before the tax rate impact was going to be on $100,000 but it could be the full $500,000.”
There are three facilities maintenance fund articles (No. 2 — seeks $54,443 to the Kennett High School facilities maintenance fund with $35,799 to offset this amount from the sending towns; No. 3 — seeks $17,085 to the Kennett Middle School facilities maintenance fund with $7,541 to offset this amount from the sending towns; and No. 4 — seeks $9,900 to the elementary school facilities maintenance fund with $1,162 to offset this amount from the sending towns) that have appeared for the past 15 years, and if voted down said Richard and Mosca, could be seen as a violation of the tuition contract with the sending towns.
No. 6, the proposed operating budget for 2020-21, which came in below last year at $37,740,154 with $1,688,192 offsetting this amount from various grants or an overall decrease of 1.39 percent.
Voters last year approved an operating budget of $38,403,961. This year’s budget is $663,807 below that figure.
The chief reason for the drop was a $652,495 decrease in health insurance.
Article 5 is a three-year agreement with the Conway Education Association — the cost of the contract, which would have to be approved by voters on Tuesday, is estimated to be $133,498 for the first year (2020-21), $600,719 for 2021-22 and $315,516 for 2022-23.
The new contract would create a larger step pay program for experienced teachers, going from 10 steps up to 45, to help the district attract and retain veteran educators. There was also a significant change in health insurance. Teachers proposed going from a $500 to a $1,500 deductible plan. At the moment, teachers receive a district-funded card to cover the deductible, but under the new agreement, the card would be eliminated in the second year of the contract.
“There are significant health insurance savings with this plan,” Richard said. “It will cost people more money over time if we vote this down. We’ll save $493,000 in the first year (on health insurance), and when you compound that over three years, this article doesn’t make sense (to vote down).”
“We need to pass No. 5,” Mosca said. “We’re looking at huge savings in health insurance. If the article doesn’t pass then the actual cost of health insurance will go up. The change in plans is about $600,000.”
As of 3 p.m. on Thursday, Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell had received 995 requests for absentee ballots and received back 393.
The last time to request and absentee ballot is Monday between 3-5 p.m. at town hall. It can be delivered to the Center Conway Postmaster by 5 p.m. on Tuesday or brought to the polls by a delivery agent (family member).
“On Monday, ring the bell (at town hall), and I’ll exchange a ballot request for an absentee ballot,” Inkell said.
Selectmen’s chair David Weathers said people should think carefully and take their time when voting.
“Please don’t be in a rush to get that absentee ballot back until you decide which way you want to go on this,” said Weathers.
Reporter Daymond Steer contributed to this story.
