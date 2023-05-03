CONWAY — It’s that time of the year again when the Conway School District is in transition.
Seven employees submitted letters of resignation at the April 24 Conway School Board meeting, and three more said they plan to retire next month. While turnover often occurs in this fashion each spring, one community member fears it’s a bad sign; however, but the board disagreed with that assessment.
Under personnel matters, the board accepted the retirements and letters of resignation “with regret” in 5-0 votes by Randy Davison, Mike DiGregorio, Amy Snow, Matt Stearns and Ryan Wallace.
Lisa Belflower, a paraprofessional at Kennett High since 2007, will retire on June 30.
Kelly Lee, a paraprofessional at Pine Tree School since 2006, will retire next month.
Davie Hampton, a paraprofessional at Kennett Middle School since 1998, also plans to retire.
“She’s put in 25 years in this district at the middle school as a para educator and I’m sure she’s done an extremely incredible job and helping the district in pretty difficult positions. I think that we wish (Hampton, Lee and Belflower) well in their retirements,” Davison said.
“I’d also just like to say with regret thank you, Kelly Lee, for all of your years of service,” Stearns added.
Sarah Neugebauer, an elementary teacher at John H. Fuller Elementary, submitted her resignation due to her election as the out-of-district coordinator/court liaison for SAU 9.
Ann-Marie Libby, a custodian at Kennett High School since Dec. 22, resigned effective April 14.
Corinna John will resign as secretary at Kennett Middle School on June 30 to accept a one-year position as a physical education teacher at the school.
Corey Genest, the business education teacher at the MWV Career and Technical Center at Kennett High since 2020, will resign on June 30.
“This is another loss for the district,” said Davison. “He is a very good business teacher.”
He continued: “I know it was a lot of money for the contracts to pass, but the fact is we do underpay in Conway and what happens is these young families come in here, gain experience and then they move on.
“This gentleman here lives in our neighborhood and he is staying in the valley. His wife teaches at the high school and he is moving to another district. We wish him well.“
“There are quite a few people on this list who are going to be tough to replace,” said DiGregorio, the board’s chair.
Nicki Chewning, the dean of students for 11th and 12th grades at Kennett High and who had been the director of Eagle Academy since 2018, also will resign June 30.
The board last summer approved the creation of two dean positions for grades 9-10 and 11-12.
Davison said: “I think the board should revisit how we’re doing the administration at the high school,” One of the things I hear from the (Conway Municipal Budget Committee) is that we’re top-heavy in administration.”
He added: “I was concerned about how Eagle Academy went from the nighttime to the daytime. And I remember voting on the two deans. I abstained on one and I said no on the other. I think that’s something that we should reconsider.
“At that meeting, I said we do not run an academy. We are a public school. Usually, public schools have vice principals, they don’t have deans. I wish her well. The school she’s going to does have deans and it’s a private school,” Davison said.
Benjamin Swett, a math teacher at Kennett High since 2021, will resign on June 30.
Sierra Hopkins, a STEM teacher at Kennett High since 2021, will resign on June 30.
Steve Angers, who has attended every board meeting since last August, voiced his concern over the departures under public comment.
“This resignation list is going to get worse before it gets better. I have spoken to several teachers who are looking for a way out because they’re nervous about what’s going to be happening here.”
Angers added: “I would ask the school board to seriously consider getting a letter out to the staff and letting the staff know their thoughts because people don’t leave places for money. They leave because they’re not happy doing what they’re doing. There’s too much anxiety, there’s too much pressure, there’s too much unknown.”
“What Steve doesn’t see is the actual letter of resignation,” DiGregorio said by phone on April 25. “After the meeting, I went back and reread all of the letters and I didn’t see any signs of discontent, There were no details of anyone leaving due to unhappiness.”
He added: “We as a board definitely want to keep ourselves in tune with the staff. I want to see if there is any validity to what Steve is saying. I didn’t detect any of that in these letters. There are job opportunities all over the place for staff and some people are simply retiring.”
DiGregorio brought up Davison, who filed his retirement papers with MSAD 72 in Fryeburg, Maine, after 39 years in the education field. “Look at Randy, he put in his papers for Molly Ockett (School), and he loves his job,” he said. “The time was right for him to maximize his retirement benefits.”
Superintendent Kevin Richard did not see any red flags in the resignation or retirement letters. “On the contrary,” he said by phone April 25. “Everyone was very complimentary.”
Richard shared one person said they were leaving “with many fond memories” of their time in the district. Another said the “leadership and support of school administration is unwavering.” Another employee had an opportunity to increase their salary by $15,000 with a move to Moultonborough Academy.
“I’m sure we’ll get more letters (of resignation and retirement) at our next meeting (May 8),” said Richard.
