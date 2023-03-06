CONWAY — Those wanting to take part in the deliberative portion of the annual school meeting set to begin Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Kennett High School's Loynd Auditorium may want to get there early because a large turnout is expected.
The main topic will be the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s proposed cut of $1.2 million from the the school operating budget (Article No. 6). To reach that figure, school administrators recommend closing one of the three elementary schools and moving sixth-graders to Kennett Middle School this fall.
At an emergency school board meeting Feb. 21, Superintendent Kevin Richard said, “It’s not my recommendation to close a school. It’s my recommendation on how we can reduce the budget by $1.2 million, without significantly impacting every other aspect of education.”
“It’s disappointing that the budget committee has sort of forced our hand,” board member Mike DiGregoio said. “I would have liked the opportunity to do a proper investigation, including whether you sell, lease or shut down a school.”
The board voted 4-1 to support the recommendation, with Cassie Capone, Davison, DiGregorio and Barbara Lyons in the majority. In a surprise move, Michelle Capozzoli, chair of the board, voted against it. “Sorry, I can’t vote for that,” she said. “I can’t vote for being strong-armed.”
The proposed operating budget approved by the school board in December is $40,254,150, which is $134,139 more than the default budget. Chief culprits for the increase are health insurance and rising heating oil and fuel prices.
On Feb. 16, budget committee member Jim LeFebvre moved to decrease the budget by $1.2 million for a new operating budget of $39,054,150.
“We are not in the process of telling them where to take their money out,” he said. “We are giving them an opportunity to look at the potential savings and efficiencies within their own departments, which I believe has not been done adequately in the past.”
Stacy Sand offered a second, and the motion carried 9-4.
If the budget committee’s figure is not amended at the deliberative session, the operating budget would be decided at the polls in Center Conway on April 11.
“It will be the will of the people who determine what happens,” said Richard. “Hopefully, people are paying attention and will come out to the deliberative meeting.”
A few other topics at Wednesday's deliberative may also spark discussion.
Article 5 is the new proposed three-year collective bargaining agreement between the school board and the Conway Education Association (teachers union). The cost, which would have to be approved by voters April 11, is estimated to be $565,894 for the first year (2023-24), $566,722 for 2024-25 and $588,613 for 2025-26.
Over three years, the total cost of the contract would be $3,417,739. After each year of the contract, it automatically carries over into the next budget.
In the current contract, approved by voters in 2020, the costs were $133,498 for the first year (2020-21), $600,719 for 2021-22 and $315,516 for 2022-23.
Over three years, the cost of the contract was $1,917,448.
The school board is unanimously supporting the contract, while the budget committee voted 8-5 to endorse it.
“A multiyear deal is great for morale,” Chris Bailey, co-president of union, has said of the two previous three-year agreements. “It gives you some certainty over a few years.”
Budgeteer Bill Marvel opposes the contract.
“We have the highest proportion of teachers to students of any school our size, and general staff, too, for that matter,” Marvel said. “That alone should be cause to reject it. Frankly, I’m sick to death of the school board accommodating an excessive growth of staff year after year after year. And this is where I draw the line.”
Under the agreement, if approved, Richard said the base salary schedule increases by $750 per year. A person with a bachelor’s degree at Step 1 would receive a starting salary of $42,571 in 2025-26. The increase between steps is increased by $50 per year of the contract (2023-24 inroad to $900/step; 2024-25 to $950/step; and 2025-26 to $1,000/step).
Under the current agreement, teacher salaries increased to $38,007 in 2020-21, to $39,617 in 2021-22 and $40,431 in this final year.
The health insurance plan is still in place with no district contributions toward the deductibles, which were previously $500 for a single person, $1,000 for a two-person and $1,500 for a family plan.
“Health waiver language is capped at $4,800 per year (the maximum a person can receive if he/she chooses not to take the district’s health insurance) versus the 50 percent of the single plan premium,” said school board member Joe Mosca. “The dental insurance premiums changed from a 5 percent employee contribution to 10 percent.”
The change from 5 to 10 percent projects a savings of $12,184 over three years for the district.
No. 9, a petitioned article submitted by Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue and signed by several members of the budget committee, asks if the school district should close one of its three elementary schools by the 2024-25 school year.
Mosca thinks that decision should be made after all of the tuition contracts with the sending towns have been resolved.
“We don’t want to just haphazardly put something out there on the warrant,” he said. “We want to be able to say these are the reasons why we’re suggesting this. At this point, we just don’t have that. I would rather err on the side of caution and wait a year and do it right then.”
Guerringue believes it’s time for the voters to have a say.
“The school board on closing a school has been kicking the can down the road for years,” he said. “This is a way to get the ball rolling, and give voters a chance to weigh in, which they should have.”
