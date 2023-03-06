budget

Members of the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, led by chairman Peter Donohoe (standing at podium), are seen Feb. 15. The budgeteers voted to recommend cutting $1.2 million from the school district operating budget. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Those wanting to take part in the deliberative portion of the annual school meeting set to begin Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Kennett High School's Loynd Auditorium may want to get there early because a large turnout is expected.

The main topic will be the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s proposed cut of $1.2 million from the the school operating budget (Article No. 6). To reach that figure, school administrators recommend closing one of the three elementary schools and moving sixth-graders to Kennett Middle School this fall.

