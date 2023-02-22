CONWAY — Faced with the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s decision to cut $1.2 million from the proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year, the Conway School Board voted 4-1 at an “emergency meeting” Tuesday night to accept the administrators’ recommendation to close an elementary school and move the sixth grade to the middle school this fall.
School officials say it’s the only way to get to the $1.2 million mark other than slashing programs and increasing class sizes.
“It’s not my recommendation to close a school,” Superintendent Kevin Richard told the board at the meeting at the Professional Development Center at SAU 9. “It’s my recommendation on how we can reduce the budget by $1.2 million, without significantly impacting every other aspect of education.”
On hand were budget committee chair Peter Donohoe, vice chair Frank Jost and Jim LeFebvre, the one who recommended the cut at the Feb. 15 budget hearing.
School board members voiced displeasure with the budgeteers’ actions. “I think that it’s pretty obvious what the budget committee wanted us to do with the budget with the number they gave us,” board member Cassie Capone said.
“I guess all I have to say is, if they feel that strongly about it, then they should probably run to be on the board, too, so that they can deal with the other side of it when comes back at us. Three (three-year) positions are opening up,” Capone said.
Colleague Mike DiGregorio said: “It’s disappointing that the budget committee has sort of forced our hand. I agree that something has to be done, but as a new member of the board, I would have liked the opportunity to do a proper investigation, including whether you sell, lease or shut down a school.
“Timing-wise it’s unfortunate and on the face of it, I don’t see anything else I could recommend on such short notice,” he added.
The school board in December adopted a proposed operating budget of $40,254,150, which is $134,139 more than the default budget. It represented a .67 percent increase over last year’s adopted budget. Culprits for the increase include health insurance and rising fuel prices.
At the budget committee’s public hearing, LeFebvre moved to decrease the budget by $1.2 million for a new operating budget of $39,054,150. Budgeteers supported the cut 9-4.
“We are not in the process of telling them where to take their money out,” LeFebvre said. “We are giving them an opportunity to look at the potential savings and efficiencies within their own departments, which I believe has not been done adequately in the past.”
The committee’s proposed school budget ($39,054,150) now goes to the school deliberative meeting on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m., in the Loynd Auditorium. Residents will have an opportunity to amend it.
If the budget committee’s figure remains in place, it would be decided at town meeting balloting in Center Conway on Tuesday, April 11.
Richard and school administrators met last Friday to come up with a plan to address the cuts.
“For me and the administrators there comes a point where you know you have to answer the question and have to remove the emotion out of the equation,” Richard said Wednesday. “We’re tasked to do a job. Every one of the administrators is very professional. Their interest was and always will be what serves our students the best.”
The proposed cuts included $131,116 in a principal position with salary and benefits; $84,189 in the family support liaison position; $79.534 for an administrative assistant; $88,942 for a clerical aide; $88,464 for a school nurse; $36,023 for a half-time special educator; $145,108 for four paraprofessionals; $105,721 for two custodians; and $36,641 for a half-time districtwide maintenance position.
Closing a school and moving the sixth grade also calls for some staffing adjustments, which include cutting a full-time elementary school counselor ($87,950), adding a half-time school counselor at the middle school ($37,986); cutting a full-time music position ($61,786); adding a half-time music position at the middle school ($37,986); cutting a library media specialist ($86,423); adding a health teacher at the middle school ($75,971); facility savings ($161,299); and technology licensing ($15,000).
These line items totaled $1,056,254, still short of the $1.2 million cut.
The cuts eliminated the elementary school’s $60,000 rotating maintenance fund; cut a half-time physical education teacher at the high school ($56,998); eliminated Tin Mountain funding ($13,950); and refinishing the gym floor at the high school, an annual event ($15,000), which gets to a total reduction of $1,202,202.
DiGregorio said: “Certainly not to dilute the work that you put into creating this but if I was on the outside looking in, I would say that this was put together so you could draw a big crowd for the deliberative meeting.”
“That’s insulting, Mike,” Richard said.
“I don’t mean to insult,” DiGregorio replied. “I’m just saying from the outside because there will be conversations outside of the school that this is what we get. And I know that you guys are not trying to do this. I’m just saying this is what the appearance will look like, which is to get a large group of people out on deliberative night that will adjust the budget back to where it is recommended by the school board.”
Richard and his staff did not say which school should be closed. “That’s the school board’s call,” he said.
Capone “regretfully” moved to accept the administration’s recommendation. Chair Michelle Capozzoli followed by “regretfully” seconding the motion.
“I feel it’s extremely unfortunate that the budget committee decided to do this,” Capozzoli said. “I do feel that it’s going to be detrimental to our students trying to force closing a school.”
“It is inevitable, in my opinion, that it will happen,” fellow board member Randy Davison said.
“I think the issue is that it was a backhanded move and it undermined what our jobs here are,” Capone said. “I think we could have come to a wonderful conclusion and looked at all of the facts and worked together as a team. We were already on that path, and this was a backhanded move.”
The board voted 4-1 to support the recommendation, with Capone, Davison, DiGregorio and Barbara Lyons in the majority. In a surprise move, Capozzoli voted against it. “Sorry, I can’t vote for that,” she said. “I can’t vote for being strong-armed.”
“None of us wanted to vote for this,” said DiGregorio, “but basically we’re required by law to inform the state as to what we are doing.”
