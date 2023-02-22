CONWAY — Faced with the Conway Municipal Budget Committee’s decision to cut $1.2 million from the proposed operating budget for the 2023-24 school year, the Conway School Board voted 4-1 at an “emergency meeting” Tuesday night to accept the administrators’ recommendation to close an elementary school and move the sixth grade to the middle school this fall.

School officials say it’s the only way to get to the $1.2 million mark other than slashing programs and increasing class sizes.

