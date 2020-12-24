CONWAY — Members of the Conway School Board are learning that replacing every window at Kennett High School won't be an open-and-shut case but more like a pain.
The board plans to bring a warrant article forward to the voters in April but is unsure whether it will be in the form of a bond request for the project, which the facility committee recommends be done over two years. The final cost could top $1 million,
The problem dates back to 2005, when there wasn't enough money to finish the 2006-built high school. Buildings and Grounds Coordinator Andy Grigel told school officials in June, when the window problem was first flagged, that at the end of the construction process, the building went through "what they call value engineering," going with less-expensive products.
"Of course, with 511 windows in the building, you can well imagine that there are substantial savings to be had by cutting corners in what you were installing," he said at the June 22 meeting.
The board learned then that the windows have become brittle and are falling apart and the facilities committee recommended giving a four-phase, four-year project for $937,400 to Granite State Glass to do the replacement work, but the board balked at the request. Instead, members voted 6-1 (Joe Mosca in the minority) to send the proposal back, get draft specifications for the project and put it out to bid.
The facilities committee had hoped to start the project last summer but after it was sent back to the drawing board, Mosca told the board in July that the project might cost $1.5 million by doing the work in installments.
Since then, the committee has been working with Gale Associates Inc. of Bedford, a “building enclosure specialist,” according to its website, to come up with a new window replacement plan.
The board got a report from the committee at their Dec. 14 meeting.
According to facilities committee member Randy Davison, who also sits on the school board, Gale Associates offered a price cost of $1.3 million for the project, but urged the board to hire a professional estimator, who could supply a more concrete figure.
According to fellow committee member Jim Hill, director of administrative services for the district, Gale said the cost of hiring an estimator would be around $2,000.
Hill shared a recommendation from the committee — which also includes Superintendent Kevin Richard, Grigel and school board member Courtney Burke — to have the job done over a two-summer period.
“By the time the bids come in and the windows are ordered, it's going to be late summer, early fall to do areas that could be cordoned off from students and staff," Hill said. "The following summer, the summer of 2022, would be July and August when no students or staff were in the building."
He said Gale Associates had suggested "that if we wanted to get a better cost estimate on the cost of the windows ... they could provide us with a proposal from a professional estimating firm which they did."
Davison said hiring the estimator would give the board a preliminary figure to put on the warrant, which could be replaced after bid requests are submitted later this winter. Hill agreed.
“The plan is to actually have the actual bids in hand, the real numbers prior to the annual meeting,” Hill said
Board member Joe Mosca asked whether specifications had been drawn up for the windows.
Richard said, “There was a facilities meeting the other day," which he said went over specifics with Gale on such things as "what color do you want the windows? What type of sash type thing, crank out versus in, and where those are going. All the plans are drawn up, they're just refining those specs.”
That led Mosca to ask, “How can an estimator put together an estimate if the specs and the plans aren’t completed?” He predicted they were looking at “the end of January, if not the beginning of February" before getting numbers from an estimator.
Mosca added: “Are we better off just going out to bid than spending $2,000 on an estimate that may or may not be worth anything?”
Hill replied: “That's completely up to you guys. ... When we're talking about a project that is potentially $1.5 million. For $2,000 are we going to try to get a little bit closer number in advance of bringing this to the budget committee?”
Mosca replied he considered the $2,000 to be "money wasted, as far as I'm concerned. And we should just go out to bid once the specs are put together and get a bid in and then we have a solid number.”
Board member Jessica Whitelaw agreed with Mosca, saying, “I’m a little lost on the point of the estimator. I'm missing something."
“I believe the reason for the estimator was to give a pretty tight number for the warrant article,” Richard explained. “Because of the timeliness. Then at the deliberative (meeting in March), if you had a bid award, you could amend the budget up or down at that point.”
“So the estimator gives us a number of $1.3 million. I'm just pulling numbers out of the air,” said Mosca. “And then the actual bid comes in at $1.6 million. What do you do then? I hear what you're saying, Kevin. But to me, it's a waste of money. It's a crapshoot. Obviously, I won't be voting to spend $2,000.”
Mosca then asked: “How different are these windows and the windows that were originally put forward by the facilities committee a couple months ago?"
“I would say that they're more durable and that (their type) had been used in different facilities and educational facilities,” Davison answered.
Board member Bill Aughton felt going with an estimator would be “money well spent.”
But ultimately Aughton was in the minority in a 4-1-2 vote against authorizing the $2,000 expenditure, with board chair Joe Lentini, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Mosca and Whitelaw opposing the cost and with Burke and Davison both abstaining.
