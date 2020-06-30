CONWAY — School officials were so impressed with how this year’s Kennett High graduation went on the summit of Cranmore Resort, some wonder if this might become the new method for Eagles to receive their diplomas.
“It was an almost a cathartic experience for the entire community in terms of the timing and the way things went and cause for celebration,” said Superintendent Kevin Richard. “It was a celebration for the entire community, an opportunity to feel good about something.”
On June 13, approximately 173 Eagles took a different path to their graduation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the need to social distance eliminating the traditional graduation ceremony, which is held in Gary Millen Stadium before between 750-1,000 family members, friends and school staff or held in the Peter Ames Gymnasium if the weather doesn’t cooperate, was unable to happen.
At the suggestion of Rich Stimpson of Intervale, whose daughter Sophie graduated, the idea of a chairlift celebration surfaced. Cranmore General Manager Ben Wilcox, a Kennett alumnus, liked the idea, and in under a month, it came to fruition.
“I can’t think of a better graduation day,” Joe Lentini, chair of the Conway School Board, shared with his colleagues during their Zoom meeting on June 22. “The joy I saw in all of the graduates was astounding. The families, with their big smiles and overwhelming joy, was infectious. But of equal importance to me was what I saw from our community, and what I saw from everyone connected with the schools. The Herculean efforts to pull off an event of such scope and magnitude that was seemingly seamless.”
The day featured graduates and four guests taking the 10-minute ride to the summit. People were spread out by four or five chairs at a time.
Once there, the graduates were announced by Principal Kevin Carpenter, presented with their diplomas, had a photograph taken and were acknowledged by Richard and Lentini. After another photo opportunity at the Meister Hut, the students and their guests headed back down the mountain.
Capping off the day, a “Kennett Karavan” of students in their vehicles assembled at the high school, then headed through town to North Conway, ending up in Conway Village.
“The day was amazing,” said board member Courtney Burke. “I’ll throw it out there, could we do graduation like this again. The feedback I’ve received from the students and parents is they loved it.”
Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson, called the day “special,” but didn’t think such a feat was likely in the future.
“Cranmore is probably not going to close down on a random Saturday for us in June,” she said, “That would be hurdle No. 1, and I can't imagine they would do it for free a second time because that was very, very generous of them.”
Board member Joe Mosca, who was able to present his daughter, Abby Lyman, with her diploma on the summit, does not foresee another chairlift graduation.
“I think that Cranmore management and the employees did an outstanding job, however, I can’t see them donating all that time and manpower again. As great as the day was, I think it’s probably too cost-prohibitive to do again.”
Lentini wondered if the employees at Cranmore donated their time during the 6½-hour ceremony.
“Yes, Cranmore paid their employees for that day,” said Carpenter.
“That’s impressive,” replied Lentini.
“And, they were there all day on Friday, too,” Burke added.
“They were scaling up for operations, which I think start next week,” Carpenter responded. “I think it was a good test run for them. They didn't charge us anything. And then they brought in Drive Brand Studios, who did a great job with the media, helping us to have that media plan in place so that that wasn't something that we had to deal with on the day of graduation.”
Richard was amazed at the worldwide attention the chairlift graduation received. The novelty of the idea drew national media requests from CNN, Getty Images and The Associated Press. Stories and photos have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and on “Good Morning America” and CBS Sunday Morning and in countries like Canada, England, France, Germany and Australia.
“I would say (Cranmore) got its monies worth in marketing,” Richard said, smiling.
“And then some,” added Carpenter. “I saw one of the videos that was on a Buffalo news station of the graduation. They had 1.1 million views.”
“It was on the “Today Show” on Sunday,” Wilson said.
“I liked the one that was in France,” board member Randy Davison said.
During his administrator's report, Richard spoke further about graduation.
“Special thanks to Cranmore Resort and the Fairbanks Family and Ben Wilcox,” he said. “I know we have seen a tremendous amount of press.
“Abbey Donaldson pushed out (the official graduation video) for you folks. It gave me chills the first time I watched it. And Grace Jarell, the valedictorian from Kennett High School, her speech (in the video), I thought that was a cinematic experience. I think it was truly one of those moments in your lives as school board members and our lives as community members that we won’t forget. I think it was something the community needed.”
Lentini added “I just have to say it in my seven-plus years on the board, I have not had such a great time as I did at graduation. Partially because when I'm handing the kids their diploma, and I'm telling them to turn to the camera, and I just naturally say, ‘and smile.’ I didn’t have to tell them to smile, the smiles were unbelievable on the kids and the families.
“I just am overwhelmed at the work the community and the staff put in to make this happen. It was a day that could have been really sort of depressing for some of these seniors and it turned they there were smiling from ear to ear.”
Davison agreed.
“Everyone I talked to said this graduation was special,” he said. “We're used to sitting in a field with families. This time the families actually participated and they stayed with their graduate through the process and was so well received by the community. And I would say, the nation.”
Burke was proud that board members were on hand to see the day unfold.
“They got to see us and see that we're people, too, and we care,” she said “And the staff looked like they had done this for many, many years, it went so smoothly. I mean, seamless, it was absolutely wonderful, so professional and that video was unbelievable.”
