CONWAY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is loosening COVID-19 recommendations for schools, saying students no longer must be seated 6 feet apart in classrooms. If students are masked, they may now sit as close as 3 feet away from classmates.
SAU 9 adopted the 6-foot recommendation last fall, and at least one member of the Conway School Board would like to stick with that.
“We have a proven record that 6 feet has been effective,” Joe Lentini, the Conway School Board chair, said at Monday's Zoom-held meeting. “Why would we want to play with that right now?”
On its website the CDC recommended "students should be at least 3 feet apart in classrooms where mask use is universal and in communities where transmission is low, moderate or substantial."
But it said: “Middle school students and high school students should be at least 6 feet apart in communities where transmission is high, if cohorting is not possible. Cohorting is when groups of students are kept together with the same peers and staff throughout the school day."
The CDC continues to recommend at least 6 feet of distance between adults in the school building and between adults and students; in common areas, such as school lobbies and auditoriums; when masks can’t be worn, such as when eating; and during activities when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band practice, sports or exercise.
"These activities should be moved outdoors or too large, well-ventilated spaces whenever possible. In community settings outside of the classroom,” it said.
“You probably have read about the CDC guidelines and some of the changes related to that,” Superintendent Kevin Richard shared Monday night.
"The biggest thing is the quarantining for travel," he said. "There's no longer a quarantine period for domestic travel. And fully vaccinated folks will be able to travel wherever they choose.”
Residents previously needed to self-quarantine for 10 days following travel outside of the New England states, but on Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu lifted the mandatory quarantine for out-of-state-visitors, but not for international visitors.
April vacation for SAU 9 runs from April 26-30. Saturday, April 24, is the date when teachers and staff would be receiving their second Moderna vaccine shot.
Richard spoke about the CDC’s new classroom recommendation.
“The recommendation to go from 6 feet of physical distance to 3 feet," he said.
"We are very fortunate that the staff did such a great job of changing all the schedules and putting those things in place,” Richard said. “We’ll be reviewing those is as we move forward.”
Lentini had nothing but praise for the job Richard and other administrators did in working with Dr. Rich Laracy of the Saco River Medical Group and Wanda Saunders of Memorial Hospital and the school nurses in helping to craft the SAU Re-Entry Plan last summer.
“Because of the work that was already done by the district, and the success of keeping the schools open all this time, I would definitely defer to the administration and the opening committee people over the CDC right now,” Lentini said.
“They've kept (the schools) open, and their determinations are more important to me than what the CDC might say."
“We do pay strict attention to the CDC, Joe,” Richard responded. “We aren’t making it up. We are following the science recommendations.”
"But if they say 3 feet, and you guys decided to stay with 6, I would be happier if parents didn't come forward and say, ‘Well, why aren't you letting them get 3 feet?’ Well, we have a proven record that 6 feet has been effective. Why would we want to play with that right now?” Lentini repeated.
“We will pull the district-wide team back together very shortly, just to take a look at how we're going to approach spring,” Richard said Tuesday.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious diseases official and President Joe Biden's chief advisor on COVID-19, was asked about the findings on Sunday on CNN.
"When the data shows that there is an ability to be 3 feet, (the CDC) will act accordingly," Fauci said. "The CDC is very well aware that data are accumulating making it look more like 3 feet are OK under certain circumstances."
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that desks be placed at least 3 feet apart, and 6 feet if possible. But it notes that in many schools, 6 feet is not possible without severely limiting the number of students. As a consequence, the APA states, "Schools should weigh the benefits of strict adherence to a 6-feet spacing rule between students with the potential downside if remote learning is the only alternative."
There are currently five active cases of the coronavirus within the seven SAU 9 schools. Kennett High School, which was forced to go to remote learning last Thursday and Friday due to a staffing shortage because of the virus, currently has three active cases, the most recent occurring on March 17, resulting in 49 students and staff needing to quarantine for 10 days.
John H. Fuller Elementary School in North Conway, reported a case on Tuesday, leading to 16 people needing to quarantine.
Conway Elementary School has one case, reported on March 16, requiring just the individual to quarantine.
“The tricky part is that the numbers do tend to jump up and down,” he said. “We’re seeing the impact of highly visible tourists in town and the place is just packed. Our numbers are still relatively low. We have had some cases here recently. We just need to remain vigilant, and we'll keep those pieces in play.”
Richard said 380 SAU 9 staff members are scheduled to receive the first of two Moderna vaccines this Saturday.
“We're just excited to get the vaccine process going,” Richard said. “I know our staff members will feel a little bit more comfortable and relieved once they start that process.”
