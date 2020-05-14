CONWAY — School officials were pleased to see all of the warrant articles approved by voters on Tuesday, including a new three-year teachers’ contract. It is the second consecutive three-year contract for the Conway District after nearly two decades of yearly deals.
The cost of the contract (Article No. 5), approved by voters 954-470, is estimated to be $133,498 for the first year (2020-21), $600,719 for 2021-22 and $315,516 for 2022-23.
The new contract, according to Conway School Board Chair Joe Lentini, who was also lead negotiator for the Conway School District, creates a larger step pay program for experienced teachers, going from 10 steps up to 45, to help the district attract and retain veteran educators.
There is also a significant change in health insurance. Teachers proposed going from a $500 to a $1,500 deductible plan. At the moment, teachers receive a district-funded card to cover the deductible, but under the new agreement, the card will be eliminated in the second year of the contract.
Lentini likes the contract.
“For me, what was most important is that the (Conway Education Association) and the school board team worked cooperatively to fulfill the directive from the strategic plan which says, ‘We will recruit, recognize and develop the most effective personnel,’” he said Thursday.
By expanding the step system, which had been capped at 10 steps, he said, teachers can see where they will be if they stay in our district, which is important for retaining quality teachers.
“Anyone looking at coming to our district will not be penalized if they come to our district with more than 10 years of experience and will get credit for the full breadth of their experience,” he said.
There is also an increase in starting teacher salaries. At the moment, the starting teacher salary for this district is $36,900 (according to the state department of education the minimum starting salary average is $39,048), in the new agreement it would increase to $38,007 next year, to $39,617 in year two and $40,431 in the final year.
“There are a lot of good things,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said, “and yet at the same time there are some huge changes to health insurance that saves the district a ton of money and provides more opportunity to the employees.”
Other articles:
No. 2 — $54,443 for the Kennett High School facilities maintenance fund with $35,799 to offset this amount from the sending towns. Passed 936-495.
No. 3 — $17,085 for the Kennett Middle School facilities maintenance fund with $7,541 to offset this amount from the sending towns. Passed 941-492.
No. 4 — $9,900 for the elementary school facilities maintenance fund with $1,162 to offset by the sending towns a. Passed 944-488.
No. 6. — sought $37,740,154 as the operating budget. Passed 961-448.
No. 7 — $65,750 for Project SUCCEED programs at the three elementary schools. Passed 985-431.
No. 8 — $250,000 for an equipment/school bus capital reserve fund. Passed 776-636.
No. 9 — to discontinue the capital reserve fun (school buses) created in 2009. Passed 1,103-302.
No. 10 — $50,000 to for the expendable school buildings maintenance fund. Passed 836-570.
No. 11 — to see if the school district will vote to establish a cooperative school district planning committee with three members (at least one from the Conway School Board) appointed by the school district moderator. Passed 985-417.
While there were no contested races on the school ballot — incumbents Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw — were all unopposed for three-year terms. Capozzoli won a third term while Whitelaw and Mosca will begin a second three-year stint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.