schneider

Cranmore employees make a ski-pole arch as the Bavarian Brothers Band exit the opening ceremony stage during last year’s Hannes Schneider Meister Cup Race benefiting the New England Ski Museum. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Hannes Schneider Meister Cup Race to benefit the New England Ski Museum returns to Cranmore Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 11. The dual giant slalom race is the centerpiece of the March 10-12 weekend, with related events on Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday morning.

The Schneider Cup Race is marking  its 26th year at Cranmore and is a major fundraiser for the non-profit New England Ski Museum, which has locations in Franconia Notch and North Conway Village.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.