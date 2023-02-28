Cranmore employees make a ski-pole arch as the Bavarian Brothers Band exit the opening ceremony stage during last year’s Hannes Schneider Meister Cup Race benefiting the New England Ski Museum. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — The Hannes Schneider Meister Cup Race to benefit the New England Ski Museum returns to Cranmore Mountain Resort on Saturday, March 11. The dual giant slalom race is the centerpiece of the March 10-12 weekend, with related events on Friday evening, all day Saturday and Sunday morning.
The Schneider Cup Race is marking its 26th year at Cranmore and is a major fundraiser for the non-profit New England Ski Museum, which has locations in Franconia Notch and North Conway Village.
The race honors the world-renowned founding father of ski instruction, Hannes Schneider of St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria, who arrived in North Conway in 1939 to bring the fun and excitement of skiing to legions of eager skiers at Mount Cranmore and helped build the region’s reputation as a premier skiing destination.
The race also honors the 10th Mountain Division ski troops, whose members included Hannes’ son, Herbert Schneider, and several other early ski instructors at Cranmore who served in World War II.
In addition, the race pays tribute to more recent generations of ski troops, and the Color Guard and the mountain instructors of the Army Mountain Warfare School of Jericho, Vt., are participants in the event.
The race is open to individuals and to five-person teams, racing in a variety of age classes and equipment classes.
Participants can compete using alpine, telemark or snowboard gear. Winter enthusiasts who can ski around a few gates on intermediate terrain are invited to participate in the race. Commemorative awards are presented for top competitors in each of the various categories.
Non-racers are welcome to the weekend’s events as well. Spectators can enjoy the races and cheer on their favorite competitors, and events scheduled throughout the weekend are popular with racers and non-racers alike.
The weekend’s festivities kick off at Cranmore Mountain Resort with a welcome reception Friday evening, March 10, followed by a hearty dinner and a torchlight parade down the slopes of Cranmore. Music by the Bavarian Brothers Band will be featured throughout the evening.
Saturday’s events include a continental breakfast, opening ceremony, the Hannes Schneider Meister Cup Race, lunch, a vintage ski attire fashion show, awards ceremony, a silent auction and apres ski with bratwurst.
Master of ceremonies for the day will be George Cleveland of WMWV Radio. The Bavarian Brothers Band will be providing music throughout the day.
On Sunday morning, Allesandra Ravenelli and Marcus Knous of Blue Danube Productions of Vienna are scheduled to provide a presentation on skiing in St. Anton at North Conway’s Eastern Slope Inn.
Participation in the weekend event helps fund conservation of the museum’s ski heritage collection and creation of exhibits displayed at its two branches, in Franconia Notch and North Conway Village.
Participants can register for the race at meistercup.org or by picking up a form at either of the museum’s two locations. Entry fee is $100 for individual racers, $500 for a team of five, or $40 for non-racers, and includes all of the weekend’s events. Registration deadline for racers is March 7.
Event sponsors include Cranmore Mountain Resort, The Schneider Family, World Cup Supply, Eastern Slope Inn Resort, The Valley Originals, Eastern Mountain Sports, Tuckerman Brewing Company, The Conway Daily Sun, and 93.5 FM WMWV Radio and Magic 104 FM Radio.
Additional sponsorships are available. For more information and a list of sponsorship perks, see the sponsorship flyer at meistercup.org.
More information on the event and the museum is available online at skimuseum.org.
Here is a schedule of events for the weekend:
Friday, March 10:
4-7 pm. Event Registration
6-9 p.m. Welcome Reception
6-9 p.m. Music by the Bavarian Brothers Band
6:30 p.m. Hearty Dinner Served
8 p.m. Torchlight Parade
Saturday, March 11:
7:30-9 a.m. Event Registration
7:30-9 a.m.. Continental Breakfast
9:15 a.m. Opening Ceremony
10:30 a.m. Meister Cup Race Dual GS
10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Silent Auction
11:30-12:30 p.m. Lunch Served
1:30-2:30 p.m. Vintage Ski Attire Fashion Show
3:30 p.m. Awards Ceremony
3:30 -5 p.m. Apres Ski Bratwurst
All Day: Music by the Bavarian Brothers Band
Sunday, March 12
9:30 a.m. Ski History Presentation in Legends Room, Eastern Slope Inn
The New England Ski Museum collects, conserves and exhibits elements of ski history for the purposes of research, education, and inspiration. With locations in Franconia Notch and North Conway, New Hampshire, the New England Ski Museum is dedicated to preserving the future of skiing’s past.
