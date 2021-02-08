CONWAY — In an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19, all schools in SAU 9 will go to remote learning this Thursday and Friday, heading into February vacation week, which runs through Feb. 19.
Kennett Middle School has been fully remote for the past week, while Jackson Grammar School picked up its second case of the virus Friday and will be fully remote going into vacation week.
Superintendent Kevin Richard made the announcement on last Thursday afternoon in a letter home to families.
“The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee worked diligently to create plans and responses to allow us to be able to open our schools this fall,' he wrote. “However, our work did not end there. That committee has transformed its focus from planning for re-entry to responding to current local needs and challenges.
“As you are likely aware, the conditions in our community continue to evolve. Recently, the COVID-19 numbers both locally and across Carroll County have been at an elevated level. This has caused some schools to temporarily shift to remote learning. We appreciate the flexibility and support our community is demonstrating as we navigate these challenges.”
Richard added: “All SAU 9 students will engage in their instruction remotely on both Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. On Feb. 11, students will engage in a fully remote day of school. On Feb, 12, students will follow the compressed remote schedule noted on our school calendar, as staff will be engaged in a variety of professional activities that afternoon.”
Complimentary meals will be available for all students for Feb. 11 and 12, as well as during the vacation week of Feb. 15-19.
“These meals will be delivered by bus, much like what took place last spring,” said Richard. “Three sets of meals will be delivered on Feb. 11 and four sets of meals will be delivered on Feb. 16. The delivery schedule is available (at tinyurl.com/2wu4jryo). Please complete this form (tinyurl.com/nwkg7233) to help us anticipate the number of meals that will be needed. Remember that complimentary meals will be available to all children under the age of 18.”
As of Friday, there were four active cases of the coronavirus among the seven schools in SAU 9. Jackson Grammar has one. Kennett High has two active COVID cases, which has led to 28 people needing to quarantine. John H. Fuller Elementary has one active case with just that individual needing to quarantine. There are no active cases at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, Conway Elementary or Pine Tree School.
“Over the vacation period, we ask that you continue to remain vigilant about physical distancing and mask wearing to help us minimize any spread of COVID-19 within our community,” Richard wrote. “Please minimize your exposure to any large groups or situations that are at higher risk for transmitting the virus such as gatherings or slumber parties. The CDC continues to urge all of us to stay at home as travel increases one’s risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.
“The N.H. Department of Health and Human Services continues to urge anyone with new or unexplained, even mild, symptoms of COVID-19 to contact their health provider and seek a test. Families may receive coverage for the cost of a test through Medicaid by completing the required documentation at nheasy.nh.gov or at a testing site in the Mount Washington Valley,” Richard said.
He added: “Please know that we will continue to monitor and evaluate the conditions. Our current plan is for all students who are not experiencing symptoms or in quarantine to return to their previously selected model of instruction (either face-to-face or distance) on Feb. 22. Should there be a need to alter those plans we will communicate as soon as possible.”
