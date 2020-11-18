CONWAY — One thing local school officials have learned as SAU 9 reaches its 50th day of in-school learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic is they need a little more time to meet the demands of the current education programs.
To that end, school boards recently granted Superintendent Kevin Richard’s request to set aside one day a month to handle school matters while the students do remote learning. The first remote day is this Friday.
Other remote instruction days that are scheduled are Dec. 18. Jan. 15, Feb. 12, March 12, April 16, May 14 — six Fridays in total.
They will be counted as school days, according to Richard.
“One thing we’ve learned is the need for time — more time,” Richard shared with the Conway School Board at its Oct. 13 meeting.
“I'm talking about designated time to address specific needs within the schools and the staffing. And one of the things that we feel is really important, especially at the elementary schools, is conferencing with parents. And right now it's very difficult to find the time to make that happen," Richard said.
At the elementary schools, Richard suggested “building in some conferencing, as well as professional development and PLC (professional learning community) work to really reset and focus on assessments, instruction and good practices.
“Students would participate remotely for a specific amount of time and the rest of the time would be dedicated to conferencing, professional development, resetting focus on instruction,” he said.
He added, “Some people do early release days, but when you do that you’re really starting to impact parents' schedules, and that's one thing we don't want to do. We feel like one day a month would have a tremendous amount of value.”
Board Chairman Joe Lentini said, “I’ll make a motion that we give Kevin the authority to pick one day a month to set up for needs other than direct education of the children to include conferencing and professional development”
Colleague Randy Davison offered a second. The motion passed unanimously 7-0.
While students won’t be in their classrooms on Friday, nor on Nov. 25-27 due to the Thanksgiving recess, SAU 9 will still make free meals available to the children on those days.
“Due to the waivers from the US Department of Agriculture, all children 18 years of age or under now are eligible to receive free breakfasts and lunches through the end of June 2021,” Richard said Tuesday.
“The waivers also allow schools to provide access to meals on days when students are not in the buildings, including holidays and professional development days."
There is a form on the SAU 9 website (sau9.org) for meal requests.
“We are also able to provide sets of meals for our Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25-27,” Richard said. “Those meals will be sent home on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Requests must be received by Friday, Nov. 20.
For questions concerning Conway schools, contact: Rich Girouard at r_girouard@sau9.org or (603) 356-4355; Josiah Bartlett Elementary School, Shannon Nartowicz at s_nartowicz@sau9.org or (603) 374-2331; and Jackson Grammar School, Gayle Dembowski at g_dembowski@sau9.org, (603) 383-6861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.