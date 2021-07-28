CONWAY — Superintendent Kevin Richard will reconvene the SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee on Thursday afternoon to begin to craft a safe return to schools this fall. Sure to be a hot topic of discussion will be the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation that came on Tuesday that everyone, vaccinated or not against COVID-19, wear masks in school.
The CDC called for universal masking for teachers, staff, students and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status and community transmission of the virus.
“In recent days I have seen new scientific data from recent outbreak investigations showing that the Delta variant behaves uniquely differently from past strains of the virus that cause COVID-19,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the C.D.C., said at a news briefing on Tuesday.
She added: “This new science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our recommendations. This is not a decision that we or CDC has made lightly."
When the CDC previously revised its guidance on May 13 for vaccinated people to unmask, Delta only represented 1 percent of reported infections. Now, according to the CDC, it represents at least 83 percent of cases.
“Things are continually changing,” Richard said by phone Wednesday, “but the CDC’s new guidelines, those are the ones we’ve been following, will be a big part of our conversation on Thursday.”
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 118 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the first time cases had topped 100 in the Granite State since May 26.
According to DHHS, there were 440 current cases of COVID on Tuesday with 20 hospitalizations.
There have been 100,398 people who have contracted the virus with 98,572 (98 percent) recovering while there have been 1,386 deaths (1 percent) attributed to it.
There are 47 members on the reentry committee, which is scheduled to meet as one via Zoom from 4-6 p.m.
Richard said the group will meet collectively and then break into six subcommittees: Steering, transportation, facilities, personnel, scheduling and co-curricular. There is a nurse sitting on each subcommittee.
“The first piece that we'll do kind of review the year and process what we learned from the whole thing,” he said. Then we’ll take the latest updates of the CDC, the American Pediatrics Association, as well as his New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. Pam (Stimpson, director of special services for SAU 9) and I have been sitting in on a couple of webinars with Dr. (Benjamin) Chan (the state epidemiologist for DHHS) along the way and just gathering information. It’s changing rapidly from place to place.”
Richard added: “We still meet as a smaller committee with superintendents and local doctors. They would love for all the organizations to get on the same page, but they aren't quite there yet. They're getting closer. And, to be honest with you, I know people want a decision today, but it's really hard. It's like predicting which days will be snow runs in February. So I think as we get closer to the school year, I will have a little bit better information regarding that. Unless people just don't want to mask it all, then it’s done and the decision is made, but I think there's still some conversation that needs to take place, as well as you know how we're going to respond, should things happen. And that's what happened last year.”
The Re-Entry Committee is scheduled to meet again on Aug. 5, and then bring a recommendation to the full SAU 9 Board, which is made up of representatives from Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson, in the Loynd Auditorium at Kennett High School on Aug. 12 at 6 p.m.
“The recommendation from the committee will go to the SAU 9 Board, that's made up of about 27 board members,” said Richard. “They will decide whether they want to approve it, amend it or change it. And that’s just the SAU 9 Board and then each individual school board — Jackson, Bartlett and Conway — that have schools will then make decisions based upon their district. So that would be the process moving forward.”
Richard said the re-entry recommendation will be on the three school board’s agendas with Conway scheduled to meet Aug. 23 but could have a special meeting, which the Bartlett and Jackson boards will also most likely arrange to do.
All of the schools in SAU 9 were able to pull off face-to-face learning for most of the past school year with the exception of Kennett High, Kennett Middle and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School going remote for a handful of days.
Members of the Conway School Board talked briefly about reentry plans under “board member discussion” at their meeting on Monday. A group of concerned citizens asked the board earlier in the meeting to make masks optional for the upcoming school year.
“The opening committee will come up with a recommendation based on information that comes from doctors and from other medical professionals,” said Chairman Joe Lentini. “And that will then become part of what is proposed to the SAU 9 Board, then SAU 9 will decide whether to accept that or not. And then we (as the Conway board) will decide to accept it or not.”
He added: “I understand people's concern. I'd love us to be able to say this is what we're going to do with the opening of school. But as in last year, it’s all based on science, it’s based on numbers. If you're following the news, which most of us are, you see that the numbers are all over the place, different parts of the country and things like that. What people think is best for their children is critical but it all has to be based on real science and numbers as we go forward — what's in the best interest of all the children, all the staff in our system. It would be great to say this is what we’re going to do but it's the middle or late July and it’s a long way until opening day.”
“Remote (hybrid learning) won’t be an option this coming year,” asked board member Jessica Whitelaw.
“Nope,” replied Lentini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.