CONWAY — Gov. Chris Sununu may have lifted the statewide mask mandate, but local school superintendents say it will remain in place at SAU 9 and SAU 13.
“Absolutely, we will continue to wear masks in all our schools,” SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone last Friday.
Gov. Sununu announced April 15 he was allowing the statewide mask mandate he had ordered Nov. 20, 2020, to expire as of midnight Friday, citing falling deaths from COVID-19 and increasing vaccination rates.
"New Hampshire will not renew the state's mask mandate," Sununu said, while adding, "We will continue to encourage social distancing and the wearing of masks when appropriate. ... It's just a good idea."
While there is a decrease in deaths and an increase in vaccinations, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette confirmed at the same press conference that the number of hospitalizations from the coronavirus had risen over the past three months.
On April 16, Richard sent a letter to the SAU 9 community (including Kennett High, Kennett Middle, Conway Elementary, Pine Tree and John H. Fuller Elementary in Conway, along with Josiah Bartlett Elementary School in Bartlett and Jackson Grammar School) in response to Sununu’s lifting the mask mandate.
Richard wrote, “As Gov. Sununu has announced the repeal of the state-wide mask mandate and further changes to the stay-at-home guidance, we understand parents, staff and students have questions about the future.
“School-based health recommendations are aligned with advice from the New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services (DHHS) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as well as our local medical providers," he continued.
"You may recall masking and distancing requirements in schools being enacted with the adoption of the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan in August, prior to the governor's mandate for the general public, which came in response to a surge in COVID-19 deaths last November," Richard said.
“SAU 9 will continue to require universal masking and physical distancing on all school grounds. These mitigation factors have allowed us to provide face-to-face instruction throughout the year. The cases are not being transmitted in the schools, which is a tribute to all students, staff and parents who are following the protocols and procedures,” he said.
Richard said he received the backing of the SAU 9 Board, made up of school board members from Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Hart’s Location and Jackson, when it met Thursday night.
“I gave them an update on what he governor was planning,” Richard said. “I told them that I have no intention whatsoever to lift the mask mandate within our schools. It’s been working. While the board didn’t take a formal vote, members agreed we need to stay with masks.”
“I feel exactly the same way,” said Meredith Nadeau, superintendent of SAU 13, which covers Freedom Elementary School, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth.
According to Nadeau, “Tamworth School Board affirmed the decision (to keep masks in the Brett School) on Thursday night.”
She added: “At this point, I’m not recommending any changes to our mask mandate.”
Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley said his department will continue to wear masks.
“Our rules are masks will still be used,” he said last Friday. “We will continue to mask both in routine duties and when providing medical care. I think we’ll remain this way until the numbers come down and we see (cases) as more of a rarity that it is now.”
Perley added: “I think there was a personal skepticism to wearing masks at first, but now I think there might be some skepticism to taking them off.”
As cases have continued to rise over the past month, Memorial Hospital officials say one of the driving factors is the number of young people contracting the disease.
Kennett High had to go remote for two weeks after 15 cases were detected on the campus earlier this month.
“The younger people — they’re done (with staying home). They’re out, they’re partying, they’re doing their different things, and it’s really unfortunate,” Richard said during a Zoom community conference on Friday.
Richard urged the community to be “vigilant” in this final third of the school year.
“We understand the reality of COVID fatigue, and acknowledge how incredibly challenging the ongoing pandemic has been for families, staff and the community at large,” he wrote. “We appreciate your continued support so that we can offer face-to-face instruction for our students.”
As of Tuesday, SAU 9 schools had six cases of COVID: two new cases at Kennett High on Monday, leading to two people to quarantine; one new case at Kennett Middle, leading to one person quarantining; and one new case at Pine Tree School in Center Conway, forcing 11 people to quarantine.
There was one case at John Fuller in North Conway on April 15, leading to just that individual to quarantine.
Thirty-three people are in quarantine from Josiah Bartlett Elementary School following a person testing positive on April 14.
Meanwhile, the Sun’s weekend Tele-Talk question — “Do you think Sununu lifting the mask mandate is premature or about the right time?” — garnered 80 responses. Of those, close to 60 percent of respondents — 47 people — said they felt Sununu's decision to lift the mask mandate was premature.
