FRYEBURG, Maine — Always the first to help out a community member in need, Barbara Gushee will be the recipient of some neighborly love Saturday.
Friends and family have organized a “Fighting Cancer Together” benefit for the longtime secretary of the Fryeburg Fair, and it promises to be a great evening.
A benefit spaghetti dinner is planned from 4-6 p.m. in the Expo Center at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds followed by a take-a-chance auction in the Craft Center at roughly 6:30 p.m. It will feature more than 400 items, including many child-appropriate things.
“Barbara has undergone surgery for thyroid cancer and has upcoming treatments,” the “Fighting Cancer Together” Facebook page explains.
It said that the 56-year-old Fryeburg resident's medical expenses "aren't all covered by insurance, and she has encountered other unforeseen large expenses.”
It adds: “Together with family and friends, we want to help her through this time of her life, as she so often helps others. One-hundred percent of the proceeds go to Barbara.”
“She would give the shirt off her back if ever there is a fundraiser,” Sue Perry, a friend and one of the event’s organizers, said by phone Tuesday.
“She’s been the first one there for so many of us. It seems appropriate that we do this for Barbara.”
“She’s always helping everyone out,” event organizer and friend Stacy McConkey told the Sun on Wednesday. “It’s time we helped her. Barbara has such a big heart.”
She added: “She didn’t want us to do this at first. I said, ‘Barbara if it was me, would you do an event like this?’ She said, “100 percent I’d do it,” so she finally agreed.”
According to Fryeburg Fair Publicist Rachel Andrews Damon, Gushee has worked at the fair for 32 years and has been its secretary since 2012.
“No one knows the fair life or the livestock life better than Barbara Gushee,” Damon said by phone Wednesday.
Perry said more than 40 volunteers have been planning the benefit.
The dinner will be spaghetti and meatballs (there will be a gluten-free option), salad, bread, coffee, water and a wide range of delicious desserts. The cost is $10 per person, while children age 5 and under eat for $5 each.
The auction at the Craft Center will have a Chinese auction format, which is essentially a silent auction with a twist. Items will be on display and people can buy raffle tickets and place them in the baskets of things they are interested in. Diane Gushee, Barbara’s sister, will serve as the auctioneer and announce the winners.
“We have some amazing raffle items,” said Perry. “There are a number of local first certificates from $10 and up. We have two cords of wood valued at $550; there’s an above-ground swimming pool AND a push lawn mower. All of the items are new. We also have a kid’s table with cheap tickets and prizes for children."
Another item, which won’t be part of Saturday’s auction but is already attracting a lot of attention, is a set of four tickets to famed Fenway Park to see the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees on Sept. 13. They are said to be great seats located behind home plate in the State Street Pavilion Club with access to the club and a full buffet and bar. Raffle tickets to win the Red Sox ticket package are $10 each or six tickets for $50.
“They have been selling like hotcakes,” Diane Gushee said.
Valued at more than $1,000, McConkey said 500 tickets will be sold for the baseball game drawing.
“I’ve already sold 100 tickets,” she said.
Perry has been thrilled by the community outpouring, but she’s not surprised.
“Everyone knows Barbara and the Gushee family,” she said. “She worked for years and years at Shaw’s and at the fair even longer. Everybody has been so supportive. The whole evening should be a lot of fun.”
Damon is expecting a large turnout.
“It’s always fun with the Gushees,” she said. “They know everybody and they have an incredible history with the fair. They know everyone in the state of Maine who is involved in fairs.”
Donations are still being accepted for the auction. Drop-off times for auction items and desserts are today from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at the fairgrounds or on Saturday before 10 a.m. at the latest.
“If you can't make the event and wish to donate please reach out to one of us,” the Facebook page states. “All checks should be made payable to Barbara. Thank you so much. Hope to see you there — a great cause for an even greater person — let's show her our support!”
The contact number for desserts, auction items or questions are Diane Gushee at (207) 256-7798; Hattie Blye, (207) 739-0443; Joline Gushee, (603) 387-7420; or Stacy McConkey, (207) 320-0006.
