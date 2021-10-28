CONWAY — Lots of negatives, but one positive test.
The newest tool in the Conway School District’s COVID-19 toolbox — the Safer at School Screening (SASS) Program — is already being put to use at Kennett High School. In just its second week, approximately 18 percent of the students and staff have opted into the volunteer coronavirus testing program.
“I’m glad we opted in to the program,” Superintendent Kevin Richard said by phone on Tuesday. “So far, it’s been well-received at the high school.”
A month after choosing not to participate in a state Department of Health and Human Services and Department of Education initiative that would have provided free COVID-19 testing for students and staff within the Conway School District and with coronavirus cases on the rise, the Conway School Board reversed course on Oct. 12.
On Oct. 19, the first day of SASS testing at the high school, Richard said 60 individuals — 42 students and 18 staff members — took the test.
“Everyone tested negative,” Richard said.
This past Tuesday, 78 people took the test. There was one positive case determined.
"It came back asymptomatic positive," Pam Stimpson, director of special services of SAU 9, said Thursday by phone. "It was good that we were able to catch it and there appears to have been no close contacts."
Stimpson shared with the Conway School Board at its meeting in the Professional Development Center on Monday night, the program has begun.
“We got it up and running immediately at the high school,” she said. “So last Tuesday, we had students and teachers who voluntarily enrolled, get tested. Right now we're looking at 15 percent of our students are registered and parents have signed consents for them to be tested.”
Stimpson said the High School will be tested every Tuesday, starting at 7 a.m. for staff and then students rolling in right after that.
“The precision of the morning was amazing,” she said of the first day of testing. “(Stewart’s Ambulance Services personnel) were in and out. At 7:30 a.m., they started and they were off the property by 9 a.m.”
Stimpson said several students sought to be tested Tuesday, but had not had their families submit the necessary consent form.
“Hopefully, that led to discussions at home and they can get tested next Tuesday,” she said.
Stimpson said the program has been well received.
“People were very grateful,” she said. “I got a lot of thank you emails. And we're excited for it to keep going. All of our results were negative, so that was great news.”
Stimpson said testing will be up and running soon at John H. Fuller Elementary School, Pine Tree Elementary, Conway Elementary and Kennett Middle School.
“We’ll be rolling out for the elementary schools and middle schools this week, so parents can enroll their children and our staff can enroll themselves,” she said, and testing could begin within the next two weeks. “It's exciting and it's just another layer of engagement strategies for us to be able to keep us in school face-to-face.”
Kennett High School nurse Pam Clay-Storm sees nothing but positives about being in the SASS program and called it a “proactive, preventative measure.”
“And it’s fully voluntary,” she said, adding, “Had we identified one of these cases, early on, we may have been able to prevent the situation we’re in now where we have, you know, five identified cases that we know.
Clay-Storm said SASS can provide testing for cohorts and their families around day 5 after an exposure. “We want to contain it. We want not to have any more students have to miss more time in school because they are infected with the virus,” she said.
Testing is currently $135 for those not in the SASS program, which would perform the test at no charge to the individual.
“I think this is something that is going to work out well for families,” Stimpson said.
