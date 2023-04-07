HART’S LOCATION — The Saco-Swift River Local Advisory Committee invites citizens to take a brief online survey to help inform the Saco River and Swift River Corridor Management Plan.
This survey is an opportunity for members of the community and visitors to the Saco River and Swift River region to provide feedback on why they value the rivers and discuss any concerns, such as flooding, recreational overuse or water quality.
The survey will be open until May 18. To take the survey and view the draft plan, go to sacoswift.org
Results of the survey will be used to help inform the final Corridor Management Plan, which identifies the natural resources, cultural resources and managed resources in the Saco and Swift River Corridors.
It also identifies threats to them. In addition, the plan will help the Local Advisory Committee take action to preserve, protect, and restore these resources over the next decade.
According to Saco-Swift River Local Advisory Committee chair Mark Dindorf, a resident of Hart’s Location, the committee is composed of appointed municipal representatives as part of the New Hampshire Deepartment of Environmental Services’ Lakes and Rivers Management program. One of the charter obligations of the SSRLAC is to update the Corridor Management Plans for the two rivers.
“The last time this happened was in 1994, so it’s long overdue.
“Working with our consultants at FB Environmental, the SSRLAC has been working on this project for over a year and we are on the cusp of releasing the draft plan and launching the public input phase,” Dindorf said
