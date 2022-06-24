Ramsie Taylor, 17, was killed in a collision with a dump truck on Sept. 26, 2018, at the intersection of Routes 28 and 171. Ramsie's mother, Kristin started the R.A.M.S.I.E. scholarship, while spelling out Ramsie Taylor’s first name, also stands for Random Acts Make Significant Impact Everyday. A ride to benefit the scholarship will take place July 9. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Kadence Swift (left), first recipent of the R.A.M.S.I.E. scholarship in memory of Kingswood student Ramsie Taylor, is seen in 2019 with Ramsie’s mother, Kristin, and sister Madison. (COURTESY PHOTO)
OSSIPEE — A motorcycle/car ride to benefit the R.A.M.S.I.E. Scholarship fund will take place on July 7. It is named after a girl who was killed in a car accident at the intersection of Route 28 and 171.
Ramsie Taylor, 17, of Wolfeboro died in a collision with a dump truck on Sept. 26, 2018, at the intersection of Routes 28 and 171. Public outcry followed the tragic accident to fix the intersection, long considered hazardous. Two other people had died there in recent years. A roundabout was installed.
Ramsie’s mother, Kristin, started the R.A.M.S.I.E. scholarship, which while spelling out Ramsie Taylor’s first name, also stands for Random Acts Make Significant Impact Everyday.
Kristin Taylor recently told the Sun she is planning an event called “Rollin’ for R.A.M.S.I.E.”
“It’s a car/motorcycle ride on July 9,” said Kristin Taylor. “It starts at our daughter Madison’s house and goes up around the lake and through the Kanc to return to her house. (There are stops during it to rest, gas up and take pics.) We are going to have a pig roast and bonfire after the ride. The first 100 people to register get a special gift.”
Information about the ride can be found at ramsie.org. The ride starts at 3 Heron Place in Ossipee and ends there around 5 p.m. The ride goes clockwise from Ossipee to Wolfeboro, to Meredith, to Plymouth up to Woodstock, across the Kanc and back down to Ossipee.
Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 11:30 a.m.
