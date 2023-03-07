Conway School Board - Kevin Richard - urges board to talk with Albany and Eaton

Superintendent Kevin Richard urged the Conway School Board to reach out to Albany and Eaton to begin tuition contracts for the elementary school students on Monday night. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — With less than two weeks until Albany voters head to annual school meeting and vote on whether to opt out of the K-6 tuition contract with the Conway School District and send the town’s 43 children to Madison Elementary, there still have been no talks between the Albany and Conway school boards on a future agreement. Superintendent Kevin Richard urged the Conway board to reach out to Albany and Eaton, which must announce by the end of June if they want to opt out of the 20-year agreement.

“I would urge the Conway board to respond to Albany and or Eaton regarding the tuition contracts,” Richard said under his administrator’s report on Monday night. “I think that formally at some point in the very near future you folks should respond in some way, shape or form.”

