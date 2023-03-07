CONWAY — With less than two weeks until Albany voters head to annual school meeting and vote on whether to opt out of the K-6 tuition contract with the Conway School District and send the town’s 43 children to Madison Elementary, there still have been no talks between the Albany and Conway school boards on a future agreement. Superintendent Kevin Richard urged the Conway board to reach out to Albany and Eaton, which must announce by the end of June if they want to opt out of the 20-year agreement.
“I would urge the Conway board to respond to Albany and or Eaton regarding the tuition contracts,” Richard said under his administrator’s report on Monday night. “I think that formally at some point in the very near future you folks should respond in some way, shape or form.”
The Albany School Options Committee recently recommended the town send its K-6 students to Madison Elementary School when the 20-year tuition agreement with Conway expires in two years.
The committee — Anne and Chuck Merrow along with Albany School Board members Dan Bianchino and Tim Sorgi — gave its recommendation at the Jan. 10 Albany board meeting. Also attending were Jim Curran, chair of the Madison School Board, and Madison Elementary School Principal Heather Woodward.
“We are going to recommend a memorandum of understanding (with Madison). They’ve given us data, tuition calculation and per-kid costs. We’ve gone through kind of the matrix we have gone through previously with the other schools. I think we’d like to talk with them further and are recommending we go with Madison for K-6,” Chuck Merrow said.
Albany currently sends 43 students to Conway Elementary. As of Feb. 20, the total enrollment at the school was 195. Losing the Albany students would see it drop by approximately 22 percent.
If Albany plans to leave, notice has to be given three years before the end of the contract, which would be June 30; otherwise, Albany would be extended for another year.
“If we end up with ($1.2 million) cut to the budget and end up having to close an elementary school,” board member Joe Mosca said, “I think the only thing for the board to do at that point in time would be to tell Albany and Eaton that we would not be renewing the contracts with them because we won’t have the room for more students.”
Chairman Michelle Capozzoli wondered why Mosca and fellow board member Randy Davison, who had been tasked with meeting with Albany officials to discuss the tuition contract, had not met.
“Randy and Joe, weren’t you two supposed to be talking with Tim (Sorgi, chair of the Albany School Board)? Where did that go? What’s going on with that,” she asked.
“I don’t think our meeting was ever set up,” Davison responded.
“When Tim walked out of our meeting in December, I haven’t even talked to him,” Mosca added.
Albany is looking at $636,600 in tuition costs for its students to attend Conway Elementary for the 2023-24 school year.
Sorgi said based on calculations offered by the Madison School Board, Albany could save about $270,000 per year with them.
But that wasn’t what drove their recommendation, he said.
“If you look at some of the school testing and school data, it’s pretty close. I think in math scores, Madison was below Conway, but science and English language and arts, they were higher than Conway,” Sorgi said.
According to the website SchoolDigger, Conway Elementary was ranked 176 out of 233 N.H. elementary schools in 2022. Madison Elementary was ranked 140. Conway Elementary’s average standardized test scores were 28.6 vs. Madison’s 41.2.
Davison likes an idea that former board member Mark Hounsell, who filed for a seat on the board on Wednesday, had floated for tuition contracts.
“Mark suggested we look at three-year tuition contracts and that we don’t have to do 10- or 20-year contracts anymore,” he said. “We are a receiving school, and by placing Conway in the burden of putting out 10-, 15- or 20-year contracts, that could be a concern down the road due to what we’re going to be doing with the facilities.”
Davison added: “We do have to respond to these communities that are coming forward and looking for tuition agreements.”
“I would suggest you send them a letter saying you’d like to meet with them at some point in the future,” Richard said. “Or make no move because you’d like to line up the elementary contract with the middle school and high school contracts (which are a year behind the elementary deal).”
Richard encouraged the board to be open to contract talks. “I think it’s fair to say that there are pieces of the tuition contracts that need to be adjusted from all sides, Conway and the other towns as well,” he said. “It’s a different world now than it was back in 2004 or 2005. You aren’t building a high school. Do you need to have a 20-year agreement? No, you don’t have to. A three-year agreement? You might want to be careful and have those conversations about capital improvements in some of those pieces. So there is room for conversation.”
Richard added: “I was at the Albany public hearing, and I think they want to do business with Conway, and I think that at least acknowledging that and even getting into a room would be beneficial to everyone.”
Capozzoli directed Richard to send a letter to the Albany and Eaton boards indicating Conway “wants to have a discussion.”
Board member Mike DiGregorio wanted to clarify Mosca’s comment about Albany and Eaton.
“Albany and Eaton have been part of this community my entire life,” he said. “I have zero desire to see them go anywhere other than Conway. I believe they are just as much a part of all of the kids we service in this entire district. I hope that we can negotiate a successful agreement for them to stay here.”
