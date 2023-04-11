Luigi Bartolomeo, who is retiring from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment, shakes hands with selectman/ZBA chair John Colbath at the selectmen's meeting April 4. Seen behind the table from left are selectmen Steve Porter, Colbath, David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Selectmen honored longtime zoning board of adjustment member Luigi Bartolomeo at their April 5 meeting.
Selectmen presented Bartolomeo, 71, who recently retired from the board, with a certificate, and selectmen's chair David Weathers said a few words about Bartolomeo's service.
"It is my pleasure to present a certificate of appreciation to Luigi Bartolomeo for his 24 years on the zoning board of adjustment, starting in 1999," said Weathers.
In accepting his certificate "with grace and gratitude," Bartolomeo said selectman and ZBA chair John Colbath would likely describe him as a member "in love with the sound of his own voice," and he wouldn't disagree.
Bartolomeo went on to praise his mentor on the ZBA, Phyllis Sherman. Sherman stepped down last year after 42 years on the board.
"I'm getting one certificate — she should get 1,000," said Bartolomeo.
He added that he hoped that he did the job well.
"Over the decades, (Planning Assistant Holly) Whitelaw would periodically inform me that it's the selectmen that invited me to renew my term on the zoning board," said Bartolomeo. "And my first reaction was always, 'What are these guys, nuts, having no idea at all what I'm like up there?'
"And once I got over the self-deprecating comments, I realized the selectmen were placing in me a great deal of competence. And I hope that I've lived up to some measure of that competence over the decades," Bartolomeo said.
Asked the reason for his retirement, Bartolomeo said, "I stepped down simply because it was time. I had a good, long run."
Current members of the zoning board are Colbath, chair; Andy Chalmers, vice chair; and members Jon Hebert , Richard Pierce and Jac Cuddy, the latter of whom was appointed to fill Bartolomeo's seat.
The principal role of the ZBA is to review and rule on zoning ordinance relief applications seeking variances, special exceptions or appeals of decisions made by administrative officials.
At the March 28 selectmen's meeting, Town Manager John Eastman suggested selectmen fill up to four ZBA alternate position after the April 11 vote because ZBA alternate Steven Steiner is running for planning board and the ZBA can have only one member who is also on the planning board.
Letters of interest and qualifications can be sent to kday@conwaynh.org up until April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.