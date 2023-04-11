Luigi and selectmen 4423

Luigi Bartolomeo, who is retiring from the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment, shakes hands with selectman/ZBA chair John Colbath at the selectmen's meeting April 4. Seen behind the table from left are selectmen Steve Porter, Colbath, David Weathers and Mary Carey Seavey (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Selectmen honored longtime zoning board of adjustment member Luigi Bartolomeo at their April 5 meeting.

Selectmen presented Bartolomeo, 71, who recently retired from the board, with a certificate, and selectmen's chair David Weathers said a few words about Bartolomeo's service. 

