CONWAY — Outgoing North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner John Santuccio was saluted at the precinct’s annual meeting at precinct offices Wednesday, with Superintendent Jason Gagnon noting that Santuccio was a North Conway Fire Department member for 50 years and commissioner for 21.

As a going-away gift, he presented Santuccio with a red-painted antique fire pump, mounted on a stand with a plaque that read, “John Santuccio: 1973-2023, North Conway Water Precinct.”

