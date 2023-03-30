CONWAY — Outgoing North Conway Water Precinct Commissioner John Santuccio was saluted at the precinct’s annual meeting at precinct offices Wednesday, with Superintendent Jason Gagnon noting that Santuccio was a North Conway Fire Department member for 50 years and commissioner for 21.
As a going-away gift, he presented Santuccio with a red-painted antique fire pump, mounted on a stand with a plaque that read, “John Santuccio: 1973-2023, North Conway Water Precinct.”
Santuccio was first elected in 2002 and served a three-year term. He was defeated in 2005 but won back his seat in 2008 and served five consecutive terms.
In voting Wednesday, Jim Umberger, running unopposed, received 18 votes for Santuccio’s three-year commissioner seat. All incumbents were re-elected: treasurer, Robert “Tim” Anderson, 29 votes; clerk, Gary Chandler, 31 votes; and moderator, Don Ekberg, 28 votes.
Umberger was first elected in 2004 and served four consecutive terms in 2007, 2010 and 2013.
After Gagnon’s presentation, Santuccio was applauded by Gagnon, fellow commissioners Bob Porter and Suzanne Nelson, North Conway Fire Chief Chad McCarthy, acting moderator Chris Meier (appointed in the absence of Ekberg) and all in the small audience.
Also on hand were members of Santuccio’s family — son Mike Santuccio and his wife Kristen; son-in-law Todd MacDonald; John’s daughters Lori (Santuccio) MacDonald and Julie (Santuccio) Cumming’s and John’s son Kevin Santuccio, who posed for a group photo with Santuccio, former owner/operator of Main Street Automotive.
At the end of the nearly two-hour meeting, former Conway state Rep. Karen Umberger once again saluted Santuccio for his years of service, which led to a standing ovation.
After the meeting, Jim Umberger said, “John always did what he felt was right for the precinct — people did not always agree with him. He is very honest, and l have the utmost respect for him.”
All of the 16 articles on the warrant passed.
An attempt was made by Anderson to reduce by $22,000 Article 4, the proposed water operating budget of $1,332,036, but that was defeated by a show of hands. The article passed by petitioned secret ballot, 20-8.
Anderson questioned the funding of a third clerical position.
Gagnon said the precinct had begun advertising for the position. He said they had received four responses so far and that hiring authority is up to commissioners.
Article 5, the proposed $1,975,721 sewer operating budget, passed, 21-2, with one blank ballot.
Article 6, the proposed $903,862 fire department budget, was increased by $5,000 after firefighter Nick Preece said the precinct ought to hire a grant writer to look into AFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant funding to add a third staffer to the fire department.
That increase passed after a proposed amendment by firefighter Solomon Rosman to increase the budget by $140,000 to hire a third full-time paid staffer at the fire station failed, 10-8. Nelson said commissioners will discuss that option for possible action in the future.
Voters added $15,000 to Article 10 — to add to the solar array at Well 2 on Valley View Road — increasing it to $545,000.
That was after Gagnon said the company that did the precinct’s second array upped their bid due to rising costs and increased demand for solar panels.
“Once voters pass this article, the price will be locked in,” he said.
It passed by voice vote unanimously.
The well, which was affected by riverbank erosion in Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, was rebuilt and returned to service in July.
For that solar installation at the well, voters were asked to rescind the approval of Article 13 from the 2022 warrant for “Water Energy Efficiency Upgrade” and authorized the sum of $530,000 for the same purpose but to offset that with grants that he anticipates would pay for “30-60 percent” of the project.
The amended article says the $545,000 would be offset by a $200,000 grant from the state Department of Environmental Services, an anticipated federal divert payment of $120,000 and $40,000 from Green Energy capital reserve funds, with the remainder to come from water enterprise funds.
Gagnon told the Sun prior to the meeting that the proposed water budget was up 2.1 percent and the proposed sewer operating budget is up 8.8 percent, which, he said, “is consistent with inflation of 7-8 percent, and a big part of that is the increase in heat and electricity — even with the solar.”
Voters passed Article 13, a $10,000 appropriation to the Pope Memorial Library.
During discussion of Article 14, seeking $6,750 to support the programs of the North Conway Skating Rink, Anderson said he understood that due to this winter’s warm weather, the rink operated only three days. He said that the $6,750 divided by three made him question the expense. He asked commissioners to ask the town for a breakdown of costs.
For more information, go to ncwp.nh.gov or call (603) 356-5382.
