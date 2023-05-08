mt major

Rescuers take a litter carrying Brittany Kelley down Mount Major on Sunday. (FISH AND GAME PHOTO)

ALTON — Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to a call for assistance from an injured hiker on Mount Major in Alton.

Brittany Kelley, 31, of South Portland, Maine, had called 911 requesting assistance. Kelley was hiking with three companions and suffered a back injury shortly after reaching the summit of Mount Major. Kelley was unable to walk due to her debilitating back injury. She was approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead parking area.

