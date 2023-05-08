ALTON — Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game responded to a call for assistance from an injured hiker on Mount Major in Alton.
Brittany Kelley, 31, of South Portland, Maine, had called 911 requesting assistance. Kelley was hiking with three companions and suffered a back injury shortly after reaching the summit of Mount Major. Kelley was unable to walk due to her debilitating back injury. She was approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead parking area.
Alton Fire and Rescue, Gilford Fire and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and Fish and Game responded to the call for assistance. Kelley was stabilized and transported by rescue litter to the trailhead parking area. She was then transported by ambulance to Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester for evaluation and treatment.
Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard and donate their time in order to perform rescues across the state.
Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax-deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
