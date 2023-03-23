Redstone Fire District voted to dissolve the district Tuesday at their annual meeting. At the table are Commissioner Ann-Michele Ames, Matthew Bryant, Chief Neil Henry and Commissioner Tom Caughey. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)
CONWAY — Residents of Redstone Fire District at their annual meeting Tuesday voted to dissolve the district and merge with Center Conway Fire Precinct.
Conway fire departments are East Conway, Center Conway, Conway Village, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village Fire District and North Conway Water Precinct also have water/sewer under their jurisdiction. Conway Village may dissolve the district to merge with the town.
The Redstone vote was 15-0 without much discussion, though Commissioner Tom Caughey gave a thorough explanation of the process before the vote.
“We’ve been working this past year and a half with the Center Conway Fire Department,” said Caughey. “We noticed things were getting harder and harder to maintain as a district. State standards are higher and the number of call volunteers is down.”
There are several conditions that would have to be met before the merger could be finalized, and some of them have already been accomplished.
One was that the Center Conway Fire Precinct would have to accept Redstone. This was accomplished during Center Conway’s annual meeting held March 16 when residents there, by secret ballot, voted 19-0 to accept Redstone.
There also already is a signed agreement between Redstone and Center Conway commissioners mapping out the details.
Another stipulation is that both boards would have to approach the Conway Board of Selectmen to ask them to expand the bounds of the Center Conway Precinct to cover the former Redstone Fire District.
“If we have votes from both of our voting district bodies, our legal opinion from our attorney and Center Conway’s attorney is that the selectmen shall grant that boundary change,” said Caughey.
“It’s not something that they can prevent. They could take it to court. That’s why we funded our legal reserve account once again this year,” he said.
“After all the conditions are met, the merger will become effective the following Jan. 1. So it appears the merger will be effective at the start of 2024,” Caughey said, noting that merging with Center Conway Fire Department should save Redstone property owners a few cents on the tax rate.
Former Redstone district voters will be able to vote and run for office in Center Conway, said Caughey.
“We haven’t made any provisions to combine our boards of officers or add members or anything. (Center Conway Board of Commissioners) will still be a three-member board,” said Caughey.
At the meeting, Ann-Michelle Ames was re-elected to a three-year seat, which more than likely will disappear at the end of the year. Fire Chief Neil Henry was elected moderator and Nicole Galligan was elected treasurer.
Conway Village Fire District will have its election and annual meeting on March 28, after it was rescheduled due to Winter Storm Sage. Polls will open at 5 p.m. to vote for officers. The annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. At the meeting, residents also will discuss dissolving.
