redstone

Redstone Fire District voted to dissolve the district Tuesday at their annual meeting. At the table are Commissioner Ann-Michele Ames, Matthew Bryant, Chief Neil Henry and Commissioner Tom Caughey. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — Residents of Redstone Fire District at their annual meeting Tuesday voted to dissolve the district and merge with Center Conway Fire Precinct.

Conway fire departments are East Conway, Center Conway, Conway Village, North Conway and Redstone. Conway Village Fire District and North Conway Water Precinct also have water/sewer under their jurisdiction. Conway Village may dissolve the district to merge with the town.

