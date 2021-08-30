CONWAY — Mount Washington Valley Supports Recovery will be kicking off Recovery Month (September) with a full-day vigil today at the center at 1620 East Main St. in Center Conway.
Janice Spinney, president of MWV Supports Recovery Coalition, said Monday: "Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day worldwide. We dedicate this day to promote harm reduction tools and prevention of unintentional overdose.
"The day is also reflective to give memory to those we have lost to overdose or substance use disorder. High dose artificial fentanyl is available in many communities and potency is unpredictable causing overdoses in ever growing numbers, some fatal."
Activities during the overdose awareness event will include free Narcan and harm reduction kits, resources and remembrance listing as well as candles for the candlelight table.
"If you have lost a loved one or know of someone we should light a candle for, please stop by or call the center at (603) 662-0668," Spinney said.
"If you cannot make the center on 8/31 a quiet candle lit in contemplation in your home is just as meaningful to recognize our lost loved ones, and feel free to share it on Facebook," she added.
Programs run at the Recovery Coalition include:
-- FASTER. Thursday nights. Family members join to support each other through education, self-reflection and shared experience. If you have a young adult or family member causing chaos in your life, this group may be a place to feel welcome and to begin healing.
-- SMART Recovery. Mondays, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Smart utilizes four simple steps to move through recovery in a safe,respectful and self-empowering way.
-- MARA, Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m. Suboxone support group. If you take medication to assist in your sobriety, the Medication Assisted Recovery Anonymous welcomes people utilizing Methadone, Vivitrol, Subutex or Suboxone as well as other alcohol deterrent medications that assist in recovery. Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m., Narcotics Anonymous Wednesdays 6:30-7:45 p.m. The center has two fellowship groups registered and welcomes the recovery community and beginners into the 12-step program of recovery.
-- Believe In Recovery. Mondays, 1-2 p.m. A women’s faith-based group.
The Coalition also runs a nine-bed female sober living home, Endeavor House, at the Center Conway facility. Recovery coaches are trained in emergency room encounters and have been taking on-call response to Memorial Hospital for two years.
Recovery coaches also meet daily with people seeking recovery or those wishing to maintain recovery. The Coalition collaborates with Carroll County drug court for community service hours and other recovery centered programs. The center has referral protocols to White Mountain Community Health Center and Saco River Medical for HIV and hepatitis testing and treatment referral general medical and navigation services. It assists with forms, job seeking, transportation, medical and dental, and housing assistance.
MWV Supports Recovery Coalition began in September 2015 with the first Take a Walk in Our Shoes; it turns 6 years old this year.
"This September we recognize that all too many families in our community are still experiencing loss.," Spinney said.
"Substance use disorder did not take of any time off during COVID; in fact alcoholism, overdoses and suicide since the spring of 2020 are at all-time highs. Access to care and recovery programming is much improved in our community thanks in part to recovery community organizations like MWV Supports Recovery Coalition," she said.
"The most important product we provide is not a product at all but a caring empathetic, non-judgmental person to talk to or a shoulder to lean on when someone in need of services or a family member is at their breaking point."
Last year during COVID it held Tea Party on Silver Lake as a fundraiser. This year, “Luncheon with Friends” will be presented at Tin Mountain on Saturday Sept. 25. Go to mwvsupportsrecover.org or the MWV Supports Recovery page on Facebook for tickets. Seating is limited to of 90. For more, call (603) 662-0668.
Donations to the organization go directly to programming and overhead at the center.
