Allen Curtis

Allen Curtis appears to have won the Effingham town clerk's race last week against incumbent Bethany Bouchard by a handful of votes. There will be a recount on Friday. (COURTESY PHOTO)

EFFINGHAM — A recount of the town clerk election results will take place Friday morning, according to Town Moderator Jim Pittman. Meanwhile, the apparent victor of the race is questioning whether there were “shenanigans.”

On top of this, two people elected to town planning and zoning boards are not accepting the positions.

