EFFINGHAM — A recount of the town clerk election results will take place Friday morning, according to Town Moderator Jim Pittman. Meanwhile, the apparent victor of the race is questioning whether there were “shenanigans.”
On top of this, two people elected to town planning and zoning boards are not accepting the positions.
Effingham held its election March 28 rather than March 14 because a snowstorm that delayed voting for dozens of towns across the state.
In the race for the one-year town clerk/tax collector seat, challenger Allen Curtis defeated the incumbent, Bethany Bouchard, 163-159.
Bouchard requested the recount last Friday, said Effingham Town Administrator Audrey Fraizer.
Bouchard did not respond to a request for comment from the press other than to say the recount is this Friday. She also declined to provide a photo of herself.
The town clerk recount will take place at 10 a.m. at the town hall at 68 School St. It will be open to the public, said Pittman.
State law says recounts shall be done by the moderator, the selectmen and the town clerk.
“In this case, because the town clerk is the office in question, she will not be able to count,” said Pittman.
“We could potentially have the assistant town clerk (Barbara Savage) help us with that.”
There is a five-day appeal period in which anyone aggrieved by the recount may file an appeal with the Superior Court.
Meanwhile, Curtis over the weekend took to Facebook on a page called “Our Town, Our Voices, Effingham, NH” and alleged that a “town official” while on duty “coerced” another employee to vote for Bouchard and Chris Seamans, the winner of the selectmen’s race (over former selectman Michael Calahane, 206-145.
“A town employee actively worked against a candidate for office, while on duty, THROUGH COERCION,” said Curtis. “Were the residents notified? Was the candidate who is the victim of this action notified? No. Is this what Effingham stands for??”
“Any candidate should expect the right to have a fair and unbiased election. This was denied by their actions. How can this not be a clear violation of civil rights?” he asked.
Curtis said the state Attorney General’s Office gave the town official a verbal warning and that he is asking the AG to have a representative at the recount.
Pittman, on Monday, said he hadn’t heard whether the AG’s Office will send anyone but said he was aware of Curtis’ concerns.
Fraizer told the Sun she was the “town official” that Curtis referred to in his post, which she called, “totally inappropriate.” Fraizer said in fact, she had a “super innocent conversation” with a new town employee about introducing her to Bouchard.
Fraizer said the AG’s Office did look into matter and decided it wasn’t an issue. She said an investigator told her that “people in the (town) office can’t say anything about any candidate. But in the grocery store, you can say whatever you want.”
N.H. Department of Justice Director Communications Director Mike Garrity told the Sun on Tuesday, “Our Election Law Unit spoke with the parties involved, found no evidence of coercion but did provide education on state election law to a town official.”
On Tuesday, Curtis said he would accept the position if the recount goes in his favor and would not appeal if he lost.
“I wanted to avoid partisanship in Effingham,” said Curtis. “Having at least one office that could be seen as representing all our citizens. It seems an impossible task, but we aren’t backing down.”
Meanwhile, David and Victoria Garceau, who were elected to three-year seats on the town zoning board and planning board, respectively, declined to take the positions.
Reached Monday, David Garceau said he and his wife had a personal issue to attend to and would not be accepting the positions.
David Garceau was also an incumbent running for re-election along with fellow incumbent Leo Racine on the budget committee against challenger Vicki Kirkwood. Kirkwood and Racine won the seats.
Pittman said the planning and zoning boards could appoint their own replacements for the Garceaus. The appointed members would then serve for the next year followed by an election for two-year seats on both boards.
