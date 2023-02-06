CONWAY — Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast, recorded a wind chill of minus 108.4 degrees Fahrenheit Friday evening when an arctic air mass hit New England — the coldest wind chill in the history of the United States.
The previous record was minus102.7 degrees F, also set atop Mount Washington.
The Mount Washington Observatory recorded the tying of the all-time Obs record low temperature of minus 47 degrees on the summit Feb. 4 with wind speeds approaching 100 mph.
The record tied the previous Obs mark set on Jan. 29, 1934.
It fell just shy of the all-time (but not Obs-recorded) low temperature mark recorded by the U.S. Army’s Signal Corps on the summit of minus 50 degrees, set on Jan. 22, 1885.
The peak wind gust for the entire 24-hour event of 127 mph was recorded out of the west at 2:53 p.m. Feb. 3 when temperatures were about minus 37 F.
The 24-hour average windspeed was 87 mph.
Brian Fitzgerald, director of education for the non-profit Obs, said the media attention has been incredibly strong, which is beneficial.
“It was a great opportunity to spread the message and the value of what we are doing in terms of weather research and climate and what we have been doing for the past 90 years (since the Obs began taking measurements on the summit in October 1932),” he said.
The mark of minus 47 degrees was recorded by observer Alexis George sometime between 3 and 4 a.m. She was assisted throughout the period by and intern Karl Philippoff.
Tarasiewicz was interviewed by many media outlets, including WMUR-TV 9 of Manchester as well as CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday night on his “Anderson 360” show.
He showed Cooper an area passageway leading to the stairs in the summit observation tower where the winds had caused a malfunction in the door.
According to Fitzgerald, Mount Washington State Park staff came to the rescue, repairing ther damaged hinge.
Tarasiewicz then donned his extreme weather gear for CNN’s broadcast and went out into the elements to show Anderson how observers test the relative humidity and dewpoint, using a sling psychrometer, the same technical gear that Obs observers have been using since the beginning.
Fitzgerald noted that because they knew the potential was there for a possible record low temperature, Tarawiesicz, George and Philippoff actually performed their weather tests every 15 minutes on Friday to make sure they had duplicate information to back up any potential record.
The cold air outbreak came as the result of the passage of a strong cold front early in the day on Feb. 3 that brought an injection of a bitterly cold arctic air mass. A big dip in the jet stream allowed for this polar air to surge far to the south, though mercifully only for 36 hours or so, Fitzgerald noted.
It was cold throughout the valley during the cold blast, with many ski areas curtailing their hours of operation due to the cold.
In North Conway, local weather observer Ed Bergeron recorded a low of minus 14 degrees last Saturday with a wind chill of minus 45, above the record for Feb. 4 of minus 30 degrees set in 1971.
“In January, we always have a week or two of below zero temperatures but not this year — but it is unusual to have that kind of cold the first week in February,” said Bergeron.
Local officials said there were no significant issues caused by the unusual cold snap.
Conway Village Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Steve Solomon said: “Sunday, as it thawed, Conway Fire Department responded to a burst pipe at Family Dollar and another at a residence in Albany.
“No warming shelter was opened by the town,” Solomon said, adding, “I am aware of one resident that requested help at her residence with her woodstove. That help was provided and she was able to stay in her house and stay warm.”“We were fortunate that it was a very brief cold spell. Had it been a week; there likely would have been many more issue,” added Solomon.
Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton said although there were no issues with the cold this past weekend, the Bartlett and Jackson Fire Departments lost the radio transmitter on Tyrol Mountain in Jackson, causing no service for both departments and the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance.
“They are dispatching from Bartlett Fire Department in Glen,” said Keaton.
Michael Brooks, town clerk and tax collector in Madison, said things were quiet in Madison, with no emergency calls for service or assistance related to the weather and that there was no request for any assistance with shelter. He said he was not aware of any power outages or burst pipes.
According to the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, Carroll County wind chill lows for the period of Feb. 3 to the 4th were minus 60 degrees in Bartlett, minus 45 in Madison, minus 41 in North Sandwich and Jackson; minus 39 in North Conway and Hale’s Location, minus 38 in Ossipee, minus 35 in Moultonborough, minus 34 in Conway, minus 32 in Tuftonboro and minus 28 in Effingham.
