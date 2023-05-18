EFFINGHAM — A planning board hearing Wednesday on a proposed gas station turned heated with an accusation the proposal was illegal and a retort that such criticism was “reckless.”
There was also finger pointing and raised voices during the hearing, which drew about 40 people to Effingham Elementary School.
The topic was Meena LLC’s proposal to build a new gas station at the former Boyle’s Market in Effingham. The meeting was a public hearing continued from October. There have been a long string of delays in the project including a court stay during which the project couldn’t be discussed for months.
The main speakers on behalf of Meena were Attorney Matt Johnson, of Devine Millimet, Mark Lucy of Horizons Engineering and Meena Principle Pankaj “Prince” Garg. Readers may remember Johnson recently defeated the Town of Conway in a case pertaining to short-term rentals.
Lucy provided a detailed explanation of the storm water runoff systems that would be used at the gas station.
“We’re very serious about our surface waters,” said Lucy, adding the former site lacked storm water controls but the new station will be totally different. “The proposal is to capture that stormwater runoff directed toward a treatment train that involves what we call deep sump catch basins.”
The basins would discharge into an “oil water separator” device that would discharge the fuel/oil into a vegetated “bio retention basin” which is lined with about two feet of filter soil below that, would be crushed stone.
“The intent here is to do all that is possible on this small site to remove anything harmful from that stormwater and before it can hit the native soils,” said Lucy.
Planning Board Chair George Bull asked if this was just going to be a “good” gas station, a “better” gas station or the “best” gas station possible and Lucy replied, “best.”
But Meena’s plans didn’t wash with many in the audience including Smith College Professor Emeritus of Geoscience Robert Newton, who is also the former director of Smith College Center for the Environment, Ecological Design and Sustainability. Newton was given 15 minutes to speak. Newtown is the principle of Geocience Solutions, LLC, and has been retained by the abutters.
Newton maintains the site is particularly bad for the gas station because it sits in an area that helps feed the Ossipee Aquifer and because of human activity in the past, there’s less buffer between the surface and the ground water in that location. He also said the gas station’s tanks will be too close to a well.
Newton alleged the biggest problem with the plan is the bio retention basins wouldn’t meet New Hampshire standards.
“This is an illegal plan,” said Newton. “You can’t accept this.”
Green Mountain Conservation Group’s attorney Biron Bedard of Ransmeier & Spellman P.C. elaborated.
“You have the gasoline station on one of the most sensitive spots in the area, period, that by retention pond if I read the plan correctly, and I’m not gonna profess to be an engineer or scientist, the bottom of that bio retention pond where it transitions to the natural soil is about a foot above the water table,” said Bedard. “That’s not very much room for error.”
Bull replied to Newton he would allow Lucy to speak again because it’s a “pretty strong statement” to claim a plan is illegal; especially after it had been peer reviewed by the town’s independent consultant, Northpoint Engineering, of Concord.
Lucy replied that he has read Newton’s work for years and had no reason to doubt him. However, Lucy said he was taken aback by Newton’s accusation.
“To suggest in this public forum, to you folks who are needed to make a decision, that anything that Horizons Engineering, or Northpoint has done is illegal, is out of order, George,” said Lucy to Bull. “I’m sorry. That should not have been allowed. Now, after hearing that, I question what else from Dr. Newton you can believe if he’s going to be that reckless.”
Ossipee resident Billie Lunt, who lives near by urged the board to protect the residents from the proposed station.
“Only 1 percent of the water on this entire planet is drinkable for human consumption,” said Lunt. “I do not understand why Effigham is even dancing with this risk.”
She wondered in the event of a spill how many gallons of contaminated water her children end up drinking before she is notified of a problem. She said water from the site runs into a nearby brook.
She also questioned if Bull was rolling his eyes at her and Bull replied he was just thinking.
Garg said the state tightly regulates and monitors gas stations. He added the gas station would be inspected in the morning and evening per company policy.
Rich Fay of Ossipee and Blair Folts of Effingham, with raised voices, severely criticized the board for not providing them documents related to the project that they have sought. They wanted the town to release it prior to Wednesday’s hearing.
“The transparency on this project is limited in my view,” said Folts. “I’m speaking as a taxpayer, and I’ve been pretty upset.”
Fay and Folts were both animated, speaking with their hands and pointing at the board.
“When was the Meena application info available to the public or this meeting so that they can actually comment on it?” asked Fay. “It wasn’t that long ago, wasn’t a recollection thing. When was the hour that it was actually available? And then how did you make it available? Did you, ... was it just a secret thing?”
Selectman Chris Seamans had to ask Fay to calm down.
Bull said the application was sent in by April 26. He said the document has been available at the town office since then. Some documentation was also available electronically.
“If you would like to contact me directly I will go with you and show you,” said Bull.
Bull and Fay argued about whether the application would be in a card board box of Meena paperwork positioned behind Bull. Bull insisted the application was in the box but Fay said it wasn’t.
Eventually the board had to move on to other attendees so they would have enough time to schedule the next hearing. The hearing was continued to June 6. Newton was given until May 25 to provide the board with written documentation of concerns. Horizons Engineering or Meena has until June 2 to respond to Newton.
