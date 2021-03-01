BARTLETT — Firefighters and a homeowner prevented Saturday night blaze from getting out of control, Bartlett's fire chief said Monday.
Chief Jeff Currier said the fire broke out just before 10 p.m. in a second-floor bedroom of a home at 44 River St. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was injured.
“It was an excellent stop,” said Currier. “I’m very proud of the men and women of the Bartlett Fire Department. The house is still livable. They didn’t lose much of their possessions.”
Currier said the homeowner hit the fire with buckets of water and the first firefighter to respond used an extinguisher filled with water and foam to further knock down the flames while other firefighters prepared the hose line.
The homeowner and the firefighter did such a good job the hose line turned out not to be needed.
Mutual aid was called for the first alarm fire but canceled en route because the fire was extinguished so quickly.
“We have a superb mutual aid system here,” said Currier. “The whole valley should be proud.”
A first alarm call in Bartlett will draw firefighters from Jackson, North Conway and Redstone as well as Bartlett/Jackson Ambulance.
The fire trucks were back to the station by 10:30 p.m., he said.
Tax records show the home belongs to Carla Schneider.
This was the second house fire that the Bartlett department has dealt with on a Saturday night in recent weeks.
On Feb. 13, a home caught fire on Thorn Hill Road. A renter sustained minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation, but Currier said the fire started outside the home, which sustained heavy smoke, heat and water damage.
“It was a very small residence, so it didn’t take much to cause damage to it,” said Currier.
Currier said it’s “extremely difficult” to field a crew of firefighters on a weekend night, which is why towns have a mutual aid system.
Currier wanted to remind residents to make sure they check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors every time they change their clocks in spring and fall. Also residents should make sure they have extinguishers on hand.
If you can’t afford a smoke detector, ask your local fire department for help as some have programs to assist with that, said Currier.
