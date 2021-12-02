CONWAY — It took a little longer than expected, but the Conway School Board unanimously approved an anonymous $50,000 grant earmarked for Project SUCCEED when it met on Nov. 22.
While the board held a public hearing on the grant at the beginning of its meeting on Nov. 8, members did not get to vote on accepting it later that evening. The meeting was abruptly adjourned after just 18 minutes when a group of people would not adhere to Chairman Joe Lentini’s request to wear a mask at the meeting.
On Nov. 22, the board approved item 9C under Business Affairs 5-0 (Joe Mosca and Ryan Wallace were absent) in a matter of seconds.
“And I trust there will be a letter to the anonymous donor,” Lentini said. “That’s (a) unanimous (vote) and that is fantastic.”
Project SUCCEED is a before- and after-school program in SAU 9, featured at John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway, Conway Elementary and Pine Tree School in Center Conway. Currently, the program has hit the pause button at John Fuller and Pine Tree due to the schools remaining in the red COVID-19 designation. The schools had hoped to resume Project SUCCEED after the Thanksgiving recess, but Superintendent Kevin Richard said there are still too many COVID cases to lower the designation to yellow, which it had been to open the school year.
This is the second year in a row that Project SUCCEED has received a $50,000 anonymous grant.
Director Jessica DellaValla said the grant came from local people who didn’t want their names to be made public.
“The donors want no recognition,” she said. “They only want us to continue to do good work and help families. In their letter, they said they believe in my vision and recognize all the good we do. We’ll be working on a plan for how we can put the money to good use. We want to bring really good programming to our students.”
Project SUCCEED got more good news at the Nov. 22 meeting when the board approved the election of Claudia Keller as an enrichment provider for Conway Elementary School.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said six applications were reviewed, and five candidates were interviewed for the post.
“I recommend that the Conway School Board elect Claudia Keller as enrichment provider at the Conway Elementary School, pending results of a criminal background check,” Richard said at the board meeting.
Richard said the salary is $15.45 per hour for up to 24 hours per week for 32 weeks of the school year. The total cost is $14,832.
According to its website, Project SUCCEED’s offerings “include safe and supervised activities for students through morning supervision, homework assistance, computer lab, enrichment programs, Tin Mountain Conservation Center and many more exciting activities.”
DellaValla is looking for people to serve on the advisory board for Project SUCCEED. “We’re seeking one to three community members — current high schoolers, businesses, parents, alumni of PS, you name it — to join us,” she said. “We generally meet one hour per month for about eight months out of the year.”
She added: “Ideally, I’d love it if we could have a student, who has been through the program, be willing to join the board. I think their experience would be valuable.”
Anyone interested in working for Project SUCCEED or serving on its advisory board should call DellaValla at (603) 901-2144 or email her at j_dellavalla@sau9.org.
