CONWAY — Before hitting the trails, download the Trail Forks app for maps and trail information.
Here are some good ones for biking enthusiasts:
• Marshall Conservation Area off West Side Road should appeal to families. Self-contained, the trails will get your heart pumping. Take it easy on beginner Lager’s Lane and go with flow on blue-square Shumway. Find Muzzy’s Bench and chill out for a while.
Don’t forget some of the older single track on the West Side either like the twisting intermediate classic Electric Loop.
• Gravity fiends tend to migrate to Hurricane Mountain Road. New England Mountain Bike Association White Mountains Chapter President Chris McKay suggests riders start from Cranmore. Ride public roads over to Hurricane Mountain, bike up Hurricane Mountain Road, ride Hurricane Trail, climb Red Tail Trail back to the Cranmore Trail and then either GnarDuro to send you back to Hurricane Mountain Road for another lap, or to Charlie Don’t Surf to end over on Cranmore, he suggests.
• For cross-country riders, he suggests starting from Cranmore and traversing to Artist Falls, riding EKG or Cardiac Hill to Rattlesnake, Swamp Trail and then working back to the parking lot via either Pilar to Pond or Old Side Hill to the Knot.
• From Hemlock Lane near Walmart, his favorite route is the Outer Limits/Cheater loop for a fine ride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.